Disney Dreamlight Valley codes you can redeem

Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the significant releases of late 2023, and it is now officially available following a successful early access phase. Gameloft is the developer of this life simulation game, and they have added various intriguing components while perfectly blending the Disney-themed content.

If you think obtaining in-game items gets time-consuming in Dreamlight Valley, you can rely on the special codes that are being released every now and then. Upon successfully employing these codes, you will receive free rewards that can make your experience a bit better. This guide provides a detailed list of the Disney Dreamlight Valley codes.

List of working Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

PRIDE20231 - Gleam Tee

- Gleam Tee PRIDE20232 - Illuminate Tee

- Illuminate Tee PRIDE20233 - Shine Tee

- Shine Tee PRIDE20234 - Shimmer Tee

- Shimmer Tee PRIDE20235 - Glow Tee

- Glow Tee PRIDE20236 - Radiate Tee

- Radiate Tee PRIDE20237 - Bright Tee

- Bright Tee PRIDE20238 - Dazzle Tee

- Dazzle Tee PIXL - Air Hockey Table, Game Machine, and Coin-op Game

With the in-game codes not lasting for an extended period, you are advised to use them as soon as possible.

Expired codes

HALLOWEENBUNDLE

DDVHEADBAND

DDVBALLOON

DDVBPACK

FOFSURPRISEKIT

FOFCATCHDAY

FOFCRAFTYKIT

FOFSOUVENIR

FOFSUCCESS

FOFLOGEMS

FOFLOSHARD

FOFTROPHY

FOFGLITTER

CENTENNIAL

AUTUMNBUNDLE

OCEANVIEW

DREAMLIGHTPARK

GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM

Steps to use the codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The portal for using the Dreamlight Valley codes is integrated into the game itself. Check the steps offered below to perform the redemption procedure:

Step 1: Start by opening Disney Dreamlight Valley on the relevant platform.

Step 2: Access the in-game settings and navigate to the "Help" tab.

Step 3: You will find the text field to enter the code, and you may then type the same.

Step 4: Hit the "Claim" button.

The rewards will be delivered to you through the mailbox.