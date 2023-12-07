Era of Conquest guide - Tips to help your conquest
| Era of Conquest
Every great conqueror had someone to whisper in their ear and advise them accordingly. In modern days, we are the whisperers - here are some tips for you.
Original article by Nitisha Upadhye, further tips added by Ivan Spasojevic.
If you’re into mobile strategy games, then chances are that you have already heard of this one. In China, Era of Conquest was a hit and remains one of the most popular games over there.
Released recently, Era of Conquest even onboarded the Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch to promote the game.
In this guide, we have explained what the game is about and some quick tips for beginners.
????ERA OF CONQUEST OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED!????
??Benedict Cumberbatch TVC released??https://t.co/tnlgs7jR4o ????Gift Code: eocfollowtw Download the game now to embark on a conquest journey with Benedict Cumberbatch! ???? #EraofConquest #SLG #BenedictCumberbatch — Era of Conquest (@EraofConquest) October 27, 2023
What is Era of Conquest?While there is no dearth of strategy games on the market, Era of Conquest stands out from the crowd for being ‘4X’ - which means ‘expansion, extermination, exploration, and exploitation.’
Further, Era of Conquest is completely free to play, which means players cannot pay and buy premium features. To get ahead in the game, players have to rely solely on their strategic skills, which creates a fair atmosphere for all players.
By now, you must have gotten a fair idea about the gameplay, so let’s have a look at some characters and civilizations.
CivilizationsAt the start, you have to choose a civilization. At this point, you don’t have to worry about the kind of civilization because you will be unlocking them all eventually. Right now, you can choose from Arabic, British, French, German, Korean, Japanese, and Roman civilization. Once the Civic Center is upgraded to level 5, you can then change the type of civilization.
CharactersAnother noteworthy feature of this game is that it has a cast of well-known historical leaders. When you start playing, you will meet the likes of Cleopatra, Alexander The Great, Caesar, Charlemagne, Hannibal, Oda Nobunaga, and more. As is the case with other games, you have to level up your characters to strengthen your roster.
Here's a tier list of all characters in Era of Conquest.
Tips to Play Era of Conquest
If you’re just starting out, then here are some tips for you to get better at the game.
1
Tip #1 - Level up your heroes
As mentioned earlier, levelling up your heroes is an important part of the gameplay. To upgrade your heroes, you have to gather EXP by purifying relics, attacking the rebels, and other actions.
You can start by looking for rebels on the map, which you can find by clicking on the ‘search’ button. Once you spot the rebels, you can view their powers, and then determine whether to attack or not. Upon successful attack, you will receive rewards, which include EXP points.
Now, in case you don’t know how to boost a hero, pull up that hero’s profile and click on the ‘book’ icon. Here, you will find details about the hero’s skills, which skills to upgrade, compatible troop combinations, and more.
2
Tip #2 - Understand how troops work
Each strategy game has its own system of troops, and Era of Conquest is no different. At the start, players will have a barrack where they will be training troops, switch them, and create formations. Other barracks will be unlocked when you upgrade the War Hall.
Era of Conquest has four types of troops - Cavalry, Archers, Spearmen, and Militia. Now, all these different troops have their own strengths and shortcomings (much like rock, paper, scissors). So to defeat the opponents, you need to pick, train, and deploy the right troops.
To sum it up:
- Cavalry can take down Militia but would pale against Spearmen
- Archers are stronger than Spearmen and weak against Militia
- Spearmen are mightier than Cavalry but won’t be able to defeat Archers
- Militia can push back against Archers but would be weaker than Cavalry
3
Tip #3 - Build and upgrade the War Hall
Once you step into the game, one of the first things you should do is build the War Hall and keep upgrading it. With the War Hall upgrades, you will be able to unlock new heroes, increase the leadership skills of your heroes, use multiple troop formations, and do much more. In simpler words, if you want to develop a sophisticated strategy, you will have to upgrade the War Hall and unlock the perks.
4
Tip #4 - Complete the quests
As a beginner, you’d want to complete whatever quest appears before you. Think of this as a walkthrough for the game that also supplies you with resources, like coins, chests, hero emblems, and much more.
You will have three types of quests - Daily, Chapter, and Special. Each type of task has different difficulty levels and rewards. Obviously, active players that want to advance quicker will have to grab every daily quest as rewards are pretty good and they are quite easy to tackle.
5
Tip #5 - Spend your gems on Relic Hunts
Whether you've acquired gems through spending some real money or quests in the game, you need to spend them accordingly instead of just wasting them as they are quite hard to get. The best way to spend them would be Relic Hunt. You can only buy chests that contain S-rank items, as they are marked with different colours, and they really stand out from the rest. So, in short, don't waste those precious games on other shiny stuff - focus only on what's important.
6
Tip #6 - Shuffle your army in Arena fight
What does it mean? Well, in tip two, we explained how troops work, and the rock-paper-scissors system behind it. Use this to your advantage in the arena, because you'll always be able to inspect which troops your potential adversary has. So, in case he has invested heavily in Cavalry, you want to focus on Spearmen; in case his orientation is mostly Militia, you want to use more Cavalry. You get the point, hopefully. Countering their troops will nab you a quick victory in a huge percentage of fights.
And that would be the last tip that we have, and the one that will close off the Era of Conquest guide. If you have any further thoughts, leave a comment so other players might see it, and if you need assistance selecting the best commanders, just use the Era of Conquest tier list - we have already ranked every single one.