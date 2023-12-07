Era of Conquest guide - Tips to help your conquest

Every great conqueror had someone to whisper in their ear and advise them accordingly. In modern days, we are the whisperers - here are some tips for you.

Original article by Nitisha Upadhye, further tips added by Ivan Spasojevic.

If you’re into mobile strategy games , then chances are that you have already heard of this one. In China, Era of Conquest was a hit and remains one of the most popular games over there.

Released recently, Era of Conquest even onboarded the Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch to promote the game.

????ERA OF CONQUEST OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED!????

??Benedict Cumberbatch TVC released??https://t.co/tnlgs7jR4o ????Gift Code: eocfollowtw Download the game now to embark on a conquest journey with Benedict Cumberbatch! ???? #EraofConquest #SLG #BenedictCumberbatch — Era of Conquest (@EraofConquest) October 27, 2023

What is Era of Conquest?

In this guide, we have explained what the game is about and some quick tips for beginners.While there is no dearth of strategy games on the market, Era of Conquest stands out from the crowd for being ‘4X’ - which means ‘expansion, extermination, exploration, and exploitation.’

Further, Era of Conquest is completely free to play, which means players cannot pay and buy premium features. To get ahead in the game, players have to rely solely on their strategic skills, which creates a fair atmosphere for all players.

By now, you must have gotten a fair idea about the gameplay, so let’s have a look at some characters and civilizations.

Civilizations

Characters

At the start, you have to choose a civilization. At this point, you don’t have to worry about the kind of civilization because you will be unlocking them all eventually. Right now, you can choose from Arabic, British, French, German, Korean, Japanese, and Roman civilization. Once the Civic Center is upgraded to level 5, you can then change the type of civilization.Another noteworthy feature of this game is that it has a cast of well-known historical leaders. When you start playing, you will meet the likes of Cleopatra, Alexander The Great, Caesar, Charlemagne, Hannibal, Oda Nobunaga, and more. As is the case with other games, you have to level up your characters to strengthen your roster.

Here's a tier list of all characters in Era of Conquest.

Tips to Play Era of Conquest

If you’re just starting out, then here are some tips for you to get better at the game.