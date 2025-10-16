Valhalla Survival challenges your boss-slaying skills with new raid content and Nightmare Mode

Time to slayyy

Chapter 6 of Nightmare Mode is now available

New boss, Idun, Night Eternal joins the fray

Balance adjustments included

If you're all done with exploring Niflheim last month, Lionheart Studio's bringing on the spooks in time for the Halloween season with Chapter 6 of Nightmare Mode in Valhalla Survival. I say it's perfect timing this October because everyone else seems to be joining in on all the tricks and treats this month, but of course, if you're not into all that stuff (like me), there's still plenty to look forward to especially with the new Boss Raid.

The hack-and-slash roguelike is, in particular, welcoming the new boss, Idun, Night Eternal, to the Battlefield of Eternity, and to help you gear up and face the challenges ahead, new gem slots have been introduced to Off-hand Equipment and Belt equipment.

As for quality-of-life and balance adjustments, Spirit Skills have been tweaked, with a new minimum summoning distance for Altars. This also comes with the “Battle of Luck! Roulette Rock-Paper-Scissors” event - here, you might just earn Lucky Coins for all your hard work until October 22nd. These, in turn, can be used to redeem Gold Tokens and Silver Tokens, among other rewards - even just participating in the event will net you the Daybreak Selection Summon Ticket.

Of course, with all these new additions, you'll likely want to give your roster a quick tune-up, which is where our handy Valhalla Survival tier list comes in. We've got some useful Valhalla Survival codes too for even more free stuff.

There's a lot to sink your teeth into here, it seems, so if you're curious about all this and would love to give the new challenges a go, you can download it on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play RPG. There's the community of players over on Facebook too if you'd like to stay privy to all the latest updates.