Disney Dreamlight Valley sets a date for major showcase stream with huge new features

Mark your calendar

Disney Dreamlight Valley has set the date for a new showcase stream

It'll show off more of what to expect this year, and into 2026

Big things are promised, so set the date!

If you're a Disney fan, more than ever, you're being inundated with merchandise, spinoffs and adaptations of your favourite properties. Not least being Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is available on mobile for Apple Arcade subscribers. And now the hit life sim is set to receive major new features!

What are they? Well, you'll just have to tune into the upcoming showcase livestream set to air tomorrow (October 15th) at 1 pm Eastern, 10 am Pacific and 6 pm European time. The stream will see members of the development team check in with fans and unveil upcoming features arriving this year and the next.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has already had major new additions throughout 2025. Be that heading back to the iconic Beast's Castle from Beauty & the Beast, or iconic Disney mascot Peter Pan making his debut this summer, alongside plenty of great throwback content for retro fans to enjoy.

Set the date

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a major hit for Gameloft, itself a storied developer you probably recognise the name of instantly. And it's not just because of the famous name attached to it either. Letting you build and customise your own Disney castle, meet and interact with famous faces, as well as hosting plenty of story content, it's any fan's dream (valley).

Exactly what this upcoming stream will show off is anyone's guess. But suffice it to say you'll want to tune in, because this is promised to be a big one. And considering the size of previous updates mentioned above, that's definitely saying something.

If you need a little something to tide you over ahead of this stream, then more than likely you're already an Apple Arcade subscriber. So why not dig into our list of all Apple Arcade games to see what else you might have missed out on?