Disney Dreamlight Valley will soon let you nurture and ride horses across three new biomes

Let the horses run free

Snow White, Tinker Bell, and Maximus join the fray

Three new biomes to discover

Plenty of ways to customise and give your horses some TLC

After the Inside Out-inspired chapter kicked off two weeks ago, Gameloft is now adding another new expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley, offering plenty of content to discover when it launches this November. In particular, the Wishblossom Ranch will let you nurture horses and ride them, with three new Biomes to explore as well.

Of course, with all this nature comes Snow White herself, and you can team up with both her and Tinker Bell in a fresh narrative. A terribly evil blight called the Decay has taken over the once-beautiful ranch, and it's up to you to help restore it to its former glory - and maybe even find lost horses along the way.

Plus, you'll get to feed, brush, and customise your horses too, and they can even learn new skills to help you on your adventure. And speaking of horses that once roamed free, who better to lend you a hand (or hoof?) than the brave Maximus himself from Disney’s Tangled (which is, in my opinion, the most underrated Disney movie ever)?

All the deets will soon be revealed during the special Showcase Stream on October 15th, so if you're curious about all these, it's worth tuning in to stay privy to all the nitty-gritty. And if you're on the hunt for more stories to dive into, why not take a look at our list of the best narrative adventures to get your fill?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Disney Dreamlight Valley on the App Store as part of the Apple Arcade subscription service.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.