Disney Dreamlight Valley lets love bloom with upcoming update featuring Lady & the Tramp

Dream on

Disney Dreamlight Valley's latest update is coming this month

It features the iconic pairing of The Lady and the Tramp

Jump into a new Realm and help the couple avoid the nefarious Dog Catchers

Being based on the works of one of the biggest entertainment companies on the planet, Disney Dreamlight Valley never seems to run short of new additions to this popular life sim. And fittingly enough for the run-up to Valentine's Day, the latest update to Disney Dreamlight Valley includes a fan-favourite pairing.

The Lady & the Tramp is perhaps one of the less well-appreciated Disney classics nowadays, but it still holds a place in many people's hearts. The adorable duo take a starring role in the new update arriving February 11th, dubbed Puppy Love, that introduces a whole new realm inspired by the classic film to explore.

Of course, it's not all sunshine and roses, as you'll also be helping the couple escape the nefarious Dog Catchers trying to grab them. But that kind of adventuring is par for the course when it comes to the world of Dreamlight Valley.

And they called it puppy looove

There are, of course, also goodies and other rewards promised for this update. And I've no doubt that there'll be plenty in the way of other additions, considering, again, that this update is coming right around the same time as Valentine's Day.

I, for one, do have fond memories of The Lady and the Tramp, considering it was one of the many movies I used to watch on VHS (back when that was still a thing). But it's undoubtedly on the cheesier side of Disney's catalogue. Still, it's good to see something from so far back get some love.

