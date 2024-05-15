Disney Dreamlight Valley: guide to getting started with A Rift in Time Act II

Build a new sidekick for Gaston and cure Rapunzel's sore throat.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recently launched Act II of its A Rift in Time expansion. A Rift in Time: Act II The Spark of Imagination introduces the Sunken ruins location and new friend, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. After thwarting Jafar's evil plot, you're ready to unlock the Sunken Ruins.

Talk to Merlin to start The Sunken Ruins quest. He'll task you with collecting 11 Flickers. Three can be found in the WALL-E, Monana, and Ratatouille realms, four in the Plaza, and the last four at the Eternity Isle Docks.

Speak to Merlin, follow him to the sunken ruins, and together, you'll create a bridge. Talk with Merlin and snap photos of the three challenges. Merlin tells you you'll need Rapunzel, Gaston and Eve to help you open a trap door. Thus, you’ll begin the A Bit of Help From Your Friends quest.



