Disney Dreamlight Valley tips for beginners

Follow these tips to thrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an enticing casual adventure game where you befriend iconic Disney characters while restoring the Valley to its former glory. You’ll complete quests for various characters such as Goofy, Mickey, Elsa, Vannillope and Scrooge McDuck. Unlock new realms to recruit more Disney characters to join you in Dreamlight Valley as you fish, garden, cook fun recipes and mine stones and gems.

Night thorns have sprouted up all over Dreamlight Valley and many beloved Disney characters have disappeared. Luckily, you've arrived to save Dreamlight Valley from the Forgetting. With magical tools at your disposal, you'll embark on a journey to restore the Valley aiding your Disney companions along the way.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes

As evident by the rating we gave the game in our review, Disney Dreamlight Valley is an extremely engaging title. However, to get off to the best start possible, there are some tips you'll want to take advantage of. In this guide, we cover how to best earn star coins, which realms to unlock first and other essential Dreamlight Valley tips to give you an edge in-game.



