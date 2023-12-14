Cyber Rebellion codes (December 2023)

Cyber Rebellion codes can be used to receive coins, tesseracts, and other items in the game. It's best if you use them as soon as possible before they expire. Set in a dystopian cyberpunk setting, Cyber Rebellion is a very enjoyable game available on Android and iOS. It includes a variety of combatants that you may acquire and use to save Skyfall City from the threat that it faces.

To make progress, you will have to collect a wide variety of things, which can be a little difficult. It can be made a bit easier by using the codes the developers have released. These specific codes offer a range of freebies that can help you immensely. Read the section below to find a list of codes for Cyber Rebellion.

Working Cyber Rebellion codes

CR1000K : 10x Tesseracts + 1x Spiked Glasses

CYBERFUTURE : 10x Tesseracts

CR777 : 2x Tesseracts + 20,000x Secured Coins

CRSSS7 : 60x NeuroCons

CRCCC7 : Assault Skill Code V20.

CRLLL7 : Smiling Mask.

CRRRR7: 10x Tesseracts

After using these, you will have to wait for the release of new codes. The developers typically release them via the game’s official social media handles.

Expired codes

How to use codes in Cyber Rebellion

There are currently no expired codes for Cyber Rebellion.

It wouldn’t require significant effort to redeem the Cyber Rebellion codes, and the process is quite straightforward. The steps outlined below will guide you through the redemption:

Step 1: Boot up Cyber Rebellion on your device and navigate to the in-game profile section.

Step 2: Tap on the "Gift Code" button to find the pop-up to insert the code.

Step 3: Input the code and complete the redemption by clicking the "Redeem" button. The rewards will be credited to your accounts.

