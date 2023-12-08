Era of Conquest codes (December 2023)
| Era of Conquest
Era of Conquest is currently a very popular strategy game where you can participate in worldwide epic battles and, unsurprisingly given the name, conquer territories. If you want an edge over your opponents, you need resources, some of which you can get your hands on quickly by using the latest Era of Conquest codes.
New Era of Conquest codes are released weekly by the developers. We will update this article with new codes as soon as they are out, so bookmark this page and check back once a week to get your hands on in-game freebies such as gems, chests, and more.
When you're done with them, you can advise our guide for Era of Conquest, where we have gathered six tips and explained how to play the game a bit more efficiently and make the most of your time and resources.
Working codes for Era of Conquest
- duluc72enxsp (Expires December 15)
Expires codes
- eochuawei - 50 Gems, 3000 Coins, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest
- eocreward - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest
- eocfollowtw - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest
- eocfollowdc - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest
- eocfollowytb - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest
- eoc777 - 1000 Coins and 1 Soldier Soul Stele
- EOC2023 - 1000 Coins and 1 Soldier Soul Stele
- xk6pjlams35z
- oviaiydk9mtj
- nwjw2scfc896
- eocfollowfb
- EOC23FANS- Gems, Soldier Soul Steles, and Skill Chests
- welcomeeoc
- aug888eoc
- FLSKHUFDHVDU
- WEEOCEK
- BJSEOP2- 100 Gems and 5000 Coins
- fafzQpl4
- oeF1l8dV
- BkUSzdKV
- 43uo8kZ7
- W7LWR6OF
- 3gPzr5tu
- 3JuRfXpN
- BWeUCbPH
- MXZ25vXf
- rTDthhAm
- KMK83mwC
- GdZEMCku
- pJWws7na
- 8VTdkSTk
- xrZmLe38
- GDff3HrT
- hPa4Dgya
- yHtvLJp3
- cPzjaEB2
- Wrpp5tt3
- zwFY5etW
- 4Ea8usrh
- FLKcs4dD
- aU5Q47LK
- SUPERMOM
- 9hNSmPsd
- Kcwesyg6
- Dv3E7Ejm
- BuKN5jHZ
- QEwdQQeR
- SNLwxqPB
- kTLwtJBJ
- LpJ8cX83
- xERzb8Cz
- aupXb5eM
- SqcDDeD2
- u8bmRzwW
- 384WXJQx
- yJRrwDRF
Redemption steps For Era of Conquest codes
Here is a step-by-step guide to using Era of Conquest codes and getting freebies quickly:
- Launch the game and click on your profile icon
- In the new window, click on the others button and then tap on the redeem pack button
- Copy and paste any of the active Era of Conquest codes from above into the text box
- Tap on the confirm button to collect your free rewards
How To Get More Codes?New Era of Conquest codes are released weekly; you can track them through the game's official Facebook page or Discord server. However, we recommend bookmarking this page as we will update the new codes on this page as soon as any get released.
