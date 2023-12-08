Era of Conquest is currently a very popular strategy game where you can participate in worldwide epic battles and, unsurprisingly given the name, conquer territories. If you want an edge over your opponents, you need resources, some of which you can get your hands on quickly by using the latest Era of Conquest codes.

New Era of Conquest codes are released weekly by the developers. We will update this article with new codes as soon as they are out, so bookmark this page and check back once a week to get your hands on in-game freebies such as gems, chests, and more.

When you're done with them, you can advise our guide for Era of Conquest, where we have gathered six tips and explained how to play the game a bit more efficiently and make the most of your time and resources.

Working codes for Era of Conquest

duluc72enxsp (Expires December 15)

Expires codes

eochuawei - 50 Gems, 3000 Coins, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest

- 50 Gems, 3000 Coins, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest eocreward - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest

- 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest eocfollowtw - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest

- 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest eocfollowdc - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest

- 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest eocfollowytb - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest

- 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest eoc777 - 1000 Coins and 1 Soldier Soul Stele

- 1000 Coins and 1 Soldier Soul Stele EOC2023 - 1000 Coins and 1 Soldier Soul Stele

- 1000 Coins and 1 Soldier Soul Stele xk6pjlams35z

oviaiydk9mtj

nwjw2scfc896

eocfollowfb

EOC23FANS - Gems, Soldier Soul Steles, and Skill Chests

- Gems, Soldier Soul Steles, and Skill Chests welcomeeoc

aug888eoc

FLSKHUFDHVDU

WEEOCEK

BJSEOP2 - 100 Gems and 5000 Coins

- 100 Gems and 5000 Coins fafzQpl4

oeF1l8dV

BkUSzdKV

43uo8kZ7

W7LWR6OF

3gPzr5tu

3JuRfXpN

BWeUCbPH

MXZ25vXf

rTDthhAm

KMK83mwC

GdZEMCku

pJWws7na

8VTdkSTk

xrZmLe38

GDff3HrT

hPa4Dgya

yHtvLJp3

cPzjaEB2

Wrpp5tt3

zwFY5etW

4Ea8usrh

FLKcs4dD

aU5Q47LK

SUPERMOM

9hNSmPsd

Kcwesyg6

Dv3E7Ejm

BuKN5jHZ

QEwdQQeR

SNLwxqPB

kTLwtJBJ

LpJ8cX83

xERzb8Cz

aupXb5eM

SqcDDeD2

u8bmRzwW

384WXJQx

yJRrwDRF

Redemption steps For Era of Conquest codes

Here is a step-by-step guide to using Era of Conquest codes and getting freebies quickly:

Launch the game and click on your profile icon

In the new window, click on the others button and then tap on the redeem pack button

Copy and paste any of the active Era of Conquest codes from above into the text box

Tap on the confirm button to collect your free rewards

How To Get More Codes?