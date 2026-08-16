Era of Conquest codes (August 2026)
| Era of Conquest
Era of Conquest is currently a very popular strategy game where you can participate in worldwide epic battles and, unsurprisingly given the name, conquer territories. If you want an edge over your opponents, you need resources, some of which you can get your hands on quickly by using the latest Era of Conquest codes.
New Era of Conquest codes are released weekly by the developers. We will update this article with new codes as soon as they are out, so bookmark this page and check back once a week to get your hands on in-game freebies such as gems, chests, and more.
When you're done with them, you can check out our guide for Era of Conquest, where we have gathered six tips and explained how to play the game a bit more efficiently and make the most of your time and resources.
Working codes for Era of Conquest
- EOC2024 - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest
Expires codes
- THXG2024 - Valid until December 15th
- 38MC9B9M - Valid until November 30th
- L4BUZEXB - Valid until November 30th
- 2GJUCM4E - Valid until November 15th
- HPYHWN24 - Valid until November 15th
- V6MR65NP - Valid until October 31st
- VCV6MKMJ - Valid until October 31st
- b7wofrj8nck2 - Valid until October 15th
- f4wj3nx1jgr9 - Valid until September 30th
- c8k7lzd2n6gg - Valid until September 30th
- 2gclud4dkb7l - Valid until September 15th
- g9p87ofim3nb - Valid until September 15th
- dcb81wfq8qn7 (Valid until August 31)
- rxa9c2hfkdzv (Valid until August 31)
- nyrvqsztbli5 (Valid until August 15)
- wxqcutsm (Valid until August 15)
- jbkawrcr (Valid until August 15)
- bbknfyjp (Valid until July 31)
- kxysdftf (Valid until July 31)
- xbyrhkdv
- x4f8sxhjrkiz (Valid until July 15)
- S3CONQUEST (Valid until July 15)
- 6qgnyyt73s59 (Valid until June 30)
- hj3nmfhk9n2b (Valid until June 15)
- E47NVE3N48 (Valid until June 15)
- 4KEJVRMVMS (Valid until June 15)
- KYGHNEJZMK (Valid until May 31)
- 5lfe6yxl7ieg (Valid until April 15)
- brdu47w2ihtn (Valid until March 31)
- dnispuviusk1
- r7lhd85sdof5 - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until March 15)
- 2m85afn53ivx - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until February 29)
- btulhbwti7gb - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until February 29)
- hdwrw2p1cxy2 (Valid until February 15)
- wzgurqnx3vwu
- bc2l42xohkt7 - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until January 31)
- wuuxbouohfc6 - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until January 31)
- MerryXmasEOC - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest(Expires January 31)
- 7d9zqi7kyqb2 (Expires December 31)
- sh46skhq
- duluc72enxsp (Expires December 15)
- eochuawei - 50 Gems, 3000 Coins, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest
- eocreward - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest
- eocfollowtw - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest
- eocfollowdc - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest
- eocfollowytb - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest
- eoc777 - 1000 Coins and 1 Soldier Soul Stele
- EOC2023 - 1000 Coins and 1 Soldier Soul Stele
- xk6pjlams35z
- oviaiydk9mtj
- nwjw2scfc896
- eocfollowfb
- EOC23FANS- Gems, Soldier Soul Steles, and Skill Chests
- welcomeeoc
- aug888eoc
- FLSKHUFDHVDU
- WEEOCEK
- BJSEOP2- 100 Gems and 5000 Coins
- fafzQpl4
- oeF1l8dV
- BkUSzdKV
- 43uo8kZ7
- W7LWR6OF
- 3gPzr5tu
- 3JuRfXpN
- BWeUCbPH
- MXZ25vXf
- rTDthhAm
- KMK83mwC
- GdZEMCku
- pJWws7na
- 8VTdkSTk
- xrZmLe38
- GDff3HrT
- hPa4Dgya
- yHtvLJp3
- cPzjaEB2
- Wrpp5tt3
- zwFY5etW
- 4Ea8usrh
- FLKcs4dD
- aU5Q47LK
- SUPERMOM
- 9hNSmPsd
- Kcwesyg6
- Dv3E7Ejm
- BuKN5jHZ
- QEwdQQeR
- SNLwxqPB
- kTLwtJBJ
- LpJ8cX83
- xERzb8Cz
- aupXb5eM
- SqcDDeD2
- u8bmRzwW
- 384WXJQx
- yJRrwDRF
Redemption steps for Era of Conquest codes
Here is a step-by-step guide to using Era of Conquest codes and getting your freebies quickly:
- Launch the game and click on your profile icon
- In the new window, click on the 'other' button and then tap on the 'redeem pack' option
- Copy and paste any of the active Era of Conquest codes from above into the text box
- Tap on the 'confirm' button to collect your free rewards
How To Get More Codes?New Era of Conquest codes are released weekly; you can track them through the game's official Facebook page or Discord server. However, we recommend bookmarking this page as we will update the new codes on this page as soon as they get released.
Other game codes that we have covered: