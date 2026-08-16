Era of Conquest is currently a very popular strategy game where you can participate in worldwide epic battles and, unsurprisingly given the name, conquer territories. If you want an edge over your opponents, you need resources, some of which you can get your hands on quickly by using the latest Era of Conquest codes.

New Era of Conquest codes are released weekly by the developers. We will update this article with new codes as soon as they are out, so bookmark this page and check back once a week to get your hands on in-game freebies such as gems, chests, and more.

When you're done with them, you can check out our guide for Era of Conquest, where we have gathered six tips and explained how to play the game a bit more efficiently and make the most of your time and resources.

Working codes for Era of Conquest

EOC2024 - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest

Expires codes

THXG2024 - Valid until December 15th

Valid until December 15th 38MC9B9M - Valid until November 30th



Valid until November 30th L4BUZEXB - Valid until November 30th

Valid until November 30th 2GJUCM4E - Valid until November 15th

- Valid until November 15th HPYHWN24 - Valid until November 15th

- Valid until November 15th V6MR65NP - Valid until October 31st

Valid until October 31st VCV6MKMJ - Valid until October 31st

Valid until October 31st b7wofrj8nck2 - Valid until October 15th

Valid until October 15th f4wj3nx1jgr9 - Valid until September 30th

Valid until September 30th c8k7lzd2n6gg - Valid until September 30th

Valid until September 30th 2gclud4dkb7l - Valid until September 15th

- Valid until September 15th g9p87ofim3nb - Valid until September 15th

Valid until September 15th dcb81wfq8qn7 (Valid until August 31)

(Valid until August 31) rxa9c2hfkdzv (Valid until August 31)

(Valid until August 31) nyrvqsztbli5 (Valid until August 15)

(Valid until August 15) wxqcutsm (Valid until August 15)

(Valid until August 15) jbkawrcr (Valid until August 15)

(Valid until August 15) bbknfyjp (Valid until July 31)

(Valid until July 31) kxysdftf (Valid until July 31)

(Valid until July 31) xbyrhkdv

x4f8sxhjrkiz (Valid until July 15)

(Valid until July 15) S3CONQUEST (Valid until July 15)

(Valid until July 15) 6qgnyyt73s59 (Valid until June 30)

(Valid until June 30) hj3nmfhk9n2b (Valid until June 15)

(Valid until June 15) E47NVE3N48 (Valid until June 15)

(Valid until June 15) 4KEJVRMVMS (Valid until June 15)

(Valid until June 15) KYGHNEJZMK (Valid until May 31)

(Valid until May 31) 5lfe6yxl7ieg (Valid until April 15)

(Valid until April 15) brdu47w2ihtn (Valid until March 31)

(Valid until March 31) dnispuviusk1

r7lhd85sdof5 - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until March 15)

- 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until March 15) 2m85afn53ivx - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until February 29)

- 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until February 29) btulhbwti7gb - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until February 29)

- 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until February 29) hdwrw2p1cxy2 (Valid until February 15)

(Valid until February 15) wzgurqnx3vwu

bc2l42xohkt7 - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until January 31)

- 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until January 31) wuuxbouohfc6 - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until January 31)

- 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest (Valid until January 31) MerryXmasEOC - 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest(Expires January 31)

- 30 Gems + 1 Soldier Soul Stele + 1 Skill Chest(Expires January 31) 7d9zqi7kyqb2 (Expires December 31)

(Expires December 31) sh46skhq

duluc72enxsp (Expires December 15)

(Expires December 15) eochuawei - 50 Gems, 3000 Coins, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest

- 50 Gems, 3000 Coins, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest eocreward - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest

- 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest eocfollowtw - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest

- 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest eocfollowdc - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest

- 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest eocfollowytb - 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest

- 50 Gems, 1 Soldier Soul Stele, and 1 Skill Chest eoc777 - 1000 Coins and 1 Soldier Soul Stele

- 1000 Coins and 1 Soldier Soul Stele EOC2023 - 1000 Coins and 1 Soldier Soul Stele

- 1000 Coins and 1 Soldier Soul Stele xk6pjlams35z

oviaiydk9mtj

nwjw2scfc896

eocfollowfb

EOC23FANS - Gems, Soldier Soul Steles, and Skill Chests

- Gems, Soldier Soul Steles, and Skill Chests welcomeeoc

aug888eoc

FLSKHUFDHVDU

WEEOCEK

BJSEOP2 - 100 Gems and 5000 Coins

- 100 Gems and 5000 Coins fafzQpl4

oeF1l8dV

BkUSzdKV

43uo8kZ7

W7LWR6OF

3gPzr5tu

3JuRfXpN

BWeUCbPH

MXZ25vXf

rTDthhAm

KMK83mwC

GdZEMCku

pJWws7na

8VTdkSTk

xrZmLe38

GDff3HrT

hPa4Dgya

yHtvLJp3

cPzjaEB2

Wrpp5tt3

zwFY5etW

4Ea8usrh

FLKcs4dD

aU5Q47LK

SUPERMOM

9hNSmPsd

Kcwesyg6

Dv3E7Ejm

BuKN5jHZ

QEwdQQeR

SNLwxqPB

kTLwtJBJ

LpJ8cX83

xERzb8Cz

aupXb5eM

SqcDDeD2

u8bmRzwW

384WXJQx

yJRrwDRF

Redemption steps for Era of Conquest codes

Here is a step-by-step guide to using Era of Conquest codes and getting your freebies quickly:

Launch the game and click on your profile icon

In the new window, click on the 'other' button and then tap on the 'redeem pack' option

Copy and paste any of the active Era of Conquest codes from above into the text box

Tap on the 'confirm' button to collect your free rewards

How To Get More Codes?