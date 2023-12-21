Cyber Rebellion tier list and a reroll guide

Cyber Rebellion offers an interesting system of branching paths for upgrades to characters using a system called “Fission”, all of which depict the different life paths they take. You could end up with a version where they become the leader of a biker gang, or discard their human body altogether to become a giant mecha! It’s certainly an interesting way of depicting the “Cyber” part of Cyber Rebellion - and helps to mix up the usually static line-up of characters in this kind of game.

For this Cyber Rebellion tier list, we’re going to focus purely on characters in their original form, and the potential their Fission evolutions offer. Think of it as a good guide to which character you should roll for the most potential and which may seem good, but fail to live up to expectations. Each character also possesses an awakening skill, for which you need to get them to a certain level, meaning even high-tier fissions aren't the end of their progression.

Use redeem codes for Cyber Rebellion to get Tesseracts, Secured Coins and other gifts

Generally, fissions progress with one straight evolution of the character's base states before splitting off into two more choices. With Saki, for example, you progress in the tutorial immediately to her Kitsunemen version. If you then move to her Arashi Kiru form you'll have two further choices of fission (Zanqetsu and Byakko), whereas if you follow the Sakuraqari path you'll only have access to her Suzaku form.

If you want to see what fissions a character has, and a little bit about their story, you can check out the official Cyber Rebellion site. Although the site does not detail individual stats, attack, and defence. it does list the types and various fissions of each character currently in the game.

With that said and done let’s get into a ranking of the currently available characters in Cyber Rebellion!