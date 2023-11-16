Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains codes (November 2023)

Tokyo Ghoul is a renowned anime and manga series with a massive fanbase worldwide. To cater to the worldwide fandom, numerous games have been released based on it, one of the latest releases being Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains.

The turn-based combat featured is pretty interesting, and the wide selection of characters allows you to have tons of options. To progress faster, you can use the numerous codes the developers release and get free rewards. This guide provides the latest Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains codes for you to use.

Working codes for Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains

TokyoGhoulBTC1123 - 30x Diamonds + 1x Nuclear Battery + 50k Gold

- 30x Diamonds + 1x Nuclear Battery + 50k Gold TokyoGhoulBTC1109 - 30x Diamonds + 1x Nuclear Battery + 50k Gold

- 30x Diamonds + 1x Nuclear Battery + 50k Gold tokyoghoul111 - 3x Summon Tickets + 3x EXP Book – Large + 30k Gold

Provided below are the working codes for Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains that you can use to receive rewards like Gold, Diamonds, and more for completely free:

Due to the tendency of these codes to expire, you are advised to use them as soon as possible. Following their expiry, the rewards will not be redeemable, and instead, you will encounter an error message on your screen.

Expired codes

dffg48r5hc6e

r42d3n89r7ch

qy7ol8e46vct

hs3awk2lqz7e

KMr2txQP

S3QCcrfq

SKLrwWF7

bMLFskD9

sjlWmTUv0

XqSbclfZuf

How to use Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains codes

The following are the Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains codes that have now expired:

You will be able to use the Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains codes in the game by following a simple series of steps. Listed below is the detailed procedure you can follow:

Step 1: You may start by opening Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains on your relevant mobile device.

You may start by opening Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains on your relevant mobile device. Step 2: Once the game opens up, tap the “Settings” icon and head to the “Account” tab.

Once the game opens up, tap the “Settings” icon and head to the “Account” tab. Step 3: Subsequently, click on the “Redeem code” icon and enter the required code inside the text field on the screen.

Subsequently, click on the “Redeem code” icon and enter the required code inside the text field on the screen. Step 4: Complete the redemption by tapping the “OK” button.

The redeemed rewards will automatically get credited to your accounts after completion.

We are already well known for our mobile game guides and a vast collection of codes. You can find Oh My Dog codes, Warhammer 40K Warpforge codes, and free Coin Master spins that get updated daily. Of course, there are a lot more, just search through the website a bit.