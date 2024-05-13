Love and Deepspace treats Xavier fans to limited Memories, a new narrative, and more in latest update

Time to aim for that new Claw Machine plushie

4-Star Memory "Xavier: Veiled Starlight" is joining the fray

Get to know Lumiere, Xavier's alter-ego

Make memories with the "Xavier: Commitment" Couple Pose

Infold Games has announced another scintillating update for Love and Deepspace, offering plenty of lovestruck vibes for Xavier fans everywhere. In particular, the mysterious Deepspace Hunter will be on centre stage within the popular otome in the "Shimmering Moonlight" event from May 13th to the 26th.

In the latest update to Love and Deepspace, you can look forward to exploring the narrative for Xavier's alter-ego, Lumiere. This comes with a limited 4-Star Memory "Xavier: Veiled Starlight", as well as "Xavier: Veiled Guardian" and the 3-Star Memory "Xavier: Real Look".

The otome's fast-paced combat is also getting a glow-up with the new Hunter Contest Season - here, you'll need to enlist the help of both Xavier and Lumiere to make sure you can take down those pesky Wanderers with ease.

During your downtime, take a break and go on a date - and what better way to do just that than with a new plushie at the Claw Machine? And while you're at it, take a photo with the new "Xavier: Commitment" Couple Pose to commemorate the event.

Are you keen on seeing what the fuss is about? The otome has been downloaded ten million times, and if you're curious about it all, why not take a look at our Love and Deepspace review to get an idea?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Love and Deepspace on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.