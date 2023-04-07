: April 7th, 2023 - added new free spins and dice

Getting free dice and spins is one of the most sought-after goals for any Piggy GO player. There are free daily rewards you can claim through both, without any effort. Even though you won't become a millionaire using Piggy GO free dice and spins, they can significantly improve your in-game balance. Continue reading the guide to learn how to get free dice and spins in Piggy GO.

DAILY PIGGY GO FREE REWARDS LINKS

April 7th, 2023

TBD

April 6th, 2023

April 5th, 2023

April 4th, 2023

HOW TO CLAIM PIGGY GO FREE REWARDS

Every day, the developers release unique codes with free rewards. To save you time, we have created a regularly updated list with all links for Piggy GO free dice and spins.

First and foremost, you should download Piggy GO from the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store. Then you need to open the game, complete the primary levels and connect your Facebook account with Piggy GO. After that, follow the previously mentioned links to get free rewards.

MORE WAYS TO GET FREE DICE AND SPINS

Take into account that free links are only one of a few ways to get codes in Piggy GO. If you are interested in more rewards for free, you can try to invite your friends to the game. You can get pretty sweet rewards if people join through your invitation link.

Another option is to claim Daily Bonus and complete Village Missions. These two ways are suitable even for people who prefer to play solo.

That’s it with Piggy GO free dice and spins. If you want to get these rewards daily, set up a notification to help you visit our website daily and claim your free rewards. You can be sure that these prizes will positively impact your in-game balance.