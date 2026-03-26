Cookie Run: OvenSmash is out now for mobile with fast-paced confectionery PvP action

Smashing!

Cookie Run: OvenSmash is now available on iOS and Android

It sees you dropped into MOBA-style PvP battles featuring your favourite cookies

Duke it out on the streets of Platter City, or chill in the plaza to connect with friends

The Cookie Run franchise has, quite rightly, been a massive hit for developer Devsisters ever since its humble beginnings as a confectionery-themed endless runner. And with that success comes spinoffs, such as the well-known Cookie Run: Kingdom, the recently announced New World, and the latest release, Cookie Run: OvenSmash!

Whereas Cookie Run: Kingdom focus on the whimsical nature of the world our humble baked heroes inhabit, and New World is set to offer up a wide, expansive RPG in the familiar MiHoYo fashion, Cookie Run: OvenSmash is all about competitive PvP action!

Set in Platter City, OvenSmash can best be described as a pseudo-MOBA where your cookie takes on the role of either Tanker, Dealer or Supporter. You'll also be able to dominate the battlefield with the use of spell cards that can deal powerful effects, or just summon a dragon to toast your opponents to an even crispier finish.

Out of the frying pan, into the oven

There's also a strong focus on the social aspect of OvenSmash, with its own hub area that you're able to explore and show off the customised look of your cookies in. You'll also be able to hang out with friends or form parties to jump into battle together.

While it might not quite be as deep-seeming as your League of Legends or Honor of Kings, I've no doubt that Cookie Run: OvenSmash is intended to be much simpler. Even so, a PvP battler is a bold choice for a spinoff, so we'll have to see how well OvenSmash does and whether it sticks around.

Speaking of new launches like OvenSmash, though, do you know how you can keep up with the big releases on mobile? Just take a gander at our regular feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week, of course"