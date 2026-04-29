Cookie Run: OvenSmash Espresso Cookie best build & guide

Need a caffeine boost? Our handy Espresso Cookie best build guide is the perfect pick-me-up that'll start your morning right.

He's a coffee connoisseur who can deal tons of damage. What is there not to love?

Espresso Cookie is an Epic damage dealer who can create openings for the team with his Ultimate if cast at the right time. He is not tanky, so you will have to play him from a somewhat safe distance.

Today, we'll check out the best build for Espresso Cookie, and share his ideal Power Biscuits!

About Espresso Cookie

Role : Mage

: Mage Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-11)

Level HP ATK 1 3,500 700 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Espresso Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Bean Scatter: Fires roasted beans forward, dealing damage in a line. On impact or at max range, creates a grinding zone that deals additional damage.

Special

Flash Roast : Teleports to the target location, dealing damage to nearby enemies on takeoff and landing.

: Teleports to the target location, dealing damage to nearby enemies on takeoff and landing. Bean Embers : Teleports to the target location, dealing damage to nearby enemies on takeoff and landing. Increases MOV SPD for 3.0 sec.

: Teleports to the target location, dealing damage to nearby enemies on takeoff and landing. Increases MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Bean Cross: Teleports to the target location, dealing damage to nearby enemies on takeoff and landing. Charges 1.0 Basic Attack stack(s).

Ultimate

Caffeine Shock : Triggers a powerful coffee bean explosion at the target location, pulling enemies toward the center and dealing continuous damage. The final explosion deals additional damage.

: Triggers a powerful coffee bean explosion at the target location, pulling enemies toward the center and dealing continuous damage. The final explosion deals additional damage. Caffeine Surge : Triggers a powerful coffee bean explosion at the target location, pulling enemies toward the center and dealing continuous damage. The damage area gradually expands, and the final explosion deals additional damage.

: Triggers a powerful coffee bean explosion at the target location, pulling enemies toward the center and dealing continuous damage. The damage area gradually expands, and the final explosion deals additional damage. Caffeine Burst: Triggers a powerful coffee bean explosion at the target location, pulling enemies toward the center and dealing continuous damage. The final explosion deals additional damage and launches enemies into the air.

Best build for Espresso Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Bean Scatter Bean Embers Caffeine Surge Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost Special Skill CDR

Precise temperature, precise quantity of coffee beans, precise roasting time! Night after night, this pioneer of Coffee Magic works on perfecting his grind and brew. Despite being frequently mistaken for practicing dark magic-yes, sometimes things burn, and smoke-Espresso Cookie can't afford to waste a second on meaningless explanations.

Espresso Cookie - play style & strategies

Espresso Cookie has been one of my favourites for a while now - he's a powerhouse. He has a lot of CC with his Ultimate, which can be followed up with Basic attacks. To play as Espresso Cookie is fairly simple - you just keep your distance, poke enemies with Basic attacks, and use the Special skill to get away in case enemies get close.

You should cast his Ultimate when there are multiple enemies in range, so you will get the most out of it. It's kind of a waste using it on one single enemy.

And to make the most of your cookies, don't forget to claim the latest Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes!

Extra tip: If you can play Espresso Cookie and have Latte Cookie on the team too, then I can almost guarantee you a win. The two have insanely good synergy, with Espresso Cookie pulling enemies together and dealing damage, and Latte Cookie creating an area that deals tons of damage over time.