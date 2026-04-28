Cookie Run: OvenSmash Blueberry Pie Cookie best build & guide

Get some range and watch your enemies fall with our Blueberry Pie Cookie best build guide in Cookie Run: OvenSmash!

Blueberry Pie Cookie is a lot stronger than she looks - using the forbidden tome power does give her that edge. She requires quite a little bit of proper positioning, so if you're ready to learn, she's definitely worth the effort.

Today's article is a dedicated Blueberry Pie Cookie guide, so you can pick the best Power Biscuits for her!

About Blueberry Pie Cookie

Role : Magic

: Magic Rarity: Rare

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 3,300 995 2 3,417 1,030 3 3,535 1,066 4 3,653 1,101 5 3,771 1,137 6 3,889 1,172 7 4,007 1,208 8 4,125 1,243 9 4,243 1,279 10 4,361 1,314

Blueberry Pie Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Mystic Orbs: Fires magic orbs in a line, dealing damage to enemies within range.

Special

Moonlight Trail : Dashes to the designated location using ancient magic, dealing damage at the landing point. Orbiting orbs are created, exploding on contact with enemies to deal additional damage.

: Dashes to the designated location using ancient magic, dealing damage at the landing point. Orbiting orbs are created, exploding on contact with enemies to deal additional damage. Moonlight Protection : Dashes to the designated location using ancient magic, dealing damage at the landing point. Orbiting orbs are created, exploding on contact with enemies to deal additional damage. Grants a shield for 5.0 sec.

: Dashes to the designated location using ancient magic, dealing damage at the landing point. Orbiting orbs are created, exploding on contact with enemies to deal additional damage. Grants a shield for 5.0 sec. Full Moon Trail: Dashes to the designated location using ancient magic, dealing damage at the landing point. Orbiting orbs are created, exploding on contact with enemies to deal additional damage.

Ultimate

Evil Spirit Unleashed : Unseals a cursed tome, summoning an evil spirit that attacks enemies in a straight line for 2.0 sec. Can move during the skill.

: Unseals a cursed tome, summoning an evil spirit that attacks enemies in a straight line for 2.0 sec. Can move during the skill. Evil Spirit Hunt : Unseals a cursed tome, summoning an evil spirit that attacks enemies in a straight line for 2.0 sec. Can move during the skill, but MOV SPD is reduced.

: Unseals a cursed tome, summoning an evil spirit that attacks enemies in a straight line for 2.0 sec. Can move during the skill, but MOV SPD is reduced. Evil Spirit Surge: Unseals a cursed tome, summoning an evil spirit that attacks enemies in a cone for 2.0 sec. Can move during the skill.

Blueberry Pie Cookie has kept watch over the Wizard Archives' dangerous tomes for countless years. On a dark moonless night, Blueberry Pie Cookie's curiosity got the better of her: she opened and read one of the forbidden tomes...

Best build for Blueberry Pie Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Mystic Orbs Full Moon Trail Evil Spirit Surge Evil Spirit Unleashed Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 Special Skill CDR Battle Blessing

Blueberry Pie Cookie - play style & strategies

When playing Blueberry Pie Cookie, you rely on your teammates to be on the front line. You will be staying back and dealing damage with regular attacks and Ultimate, whenever available. You can also occasionally cast the Special Skill to go in on low HP enemies.

The best would be to pick the Ultimate based on the rest of the team - if you are playing with other ranged cookies, then going for Evil Spirit Unleashed is better, and when playing with some melee cookies on the team, Evil Spirit Surge is better.

Don't forget to check how well Blueberry Pie Cookie ranks in our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list!

Extra tip: Blueberry Pie Cookie is not a super tanky cookie, even though she is a little bit tankier than other mages. You can safely 1v1 many cookies thanks to her Special.