Cookie Run: OvenSmash Brie Cheese Cookie best build & guide

Take a peek behind the curtain with our Brie Cheese Cookie best build guide and rule Platter City like a boss.

She seems fancy, but she's so much stronger than she looks. Brie Cheese Cookie is a ruler, one who can handle most situations by herself. Believe it or not, that applies to battles too - or at least, most of them!

If you're curious about just how strong she is, let's take a look at the Brie Cheese Cookie guide and pick her best Power Biscuits!

About Brie Cheese Cookie

Role : Marksman

: Marksman Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 3,700 950 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Brie Cheese Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Brie Shot: Draws the revolver and fires forward, dealing damage to enemies.

Special

Stunt Kick : Charges in the target direction with a kick, dealing damage to enemies. Increases MOV SPD for 3.0 sec and stuns enemies for 0.5 sec.

: Charges in the target direction with a kick, dealing damage to enemies. Increases MOV SPD for 3.0 sec and stuns enemies for 0.5 sec. Counter Kick : Charges in the target direction with a kick, dealing damage and knocking enemies back. Increases MOV SPD for 3.0 sec and reduces enemy MOV SPD for 3.0 sec.

: Charges in the target direction with a kick, dealing damage and knocking enemies back. Increases MOV SPD for 3.0 sec and reduces enemy MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Power Kick: Charges in the target direction with a kick, dealing damage to enemies. Increases MOV SPD for 3.0 sec and charges 2.0 Basic Attack stack(s).

Ultimate

Grand Curtain Call : Summons 4 bodyguard(s) to block projectiles, then unleashes concentrated fire in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies within range.

: Summons 4 bodyguard(s) to block projectiles, then unleashes concentrated fire in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies within range. Cruel Curtain Call : Summons 4 bodyguard(s) to block projectiles, then unleash concentrated fire in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies within range, reducing MOV SPD for 1.0 sec, and increasing damage taken for 5.0 sec.

: Summons 4 bodyguard(s) to block projectiles, then unleash concentrated fire in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies within range, reducing MOV SPD for 1.0 sec, and increasing damage taken for 5.0 sec. Ruthless Finale: Summon 1 bodyguard(s) to block projectiles, then unleash a heavy bombardment in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies within range.

Best build for Brie Cheese Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Brie Shot Power Kick Cruel Curtain Call Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost

Battle Blessing Special Skill CDR

Like a soft rind and bold heart of brie itself, Brie Cheese Cookie shows two very different faces. To the public, she's a celebrated star -elegant, adored, and flawless. But behind the curtain, she rules the Lactis District as its true boss, harboring an ambition to turn all Platter City into her grand stage.

Brie Cheese Cookie - play style & strategies

Brie Cheese Cookie is a strong DPS that can handle pretty much any situation by herself, as long as she has her Ultimate. That sounds like most marksmen, honestly, but the reality is a little bit different. Mrs Brie Cheese can indeed handle most 1v1 situations on her own.

All you have to do when playing her is time her Ultimate properly - if you're getting shot at, pop the Ult, and you're good. It will deny any incoming damage. Other than that, just follow up with Basic attacks and stand behind your teammates. Brie Cheese Cookie is not a tanky cookie, so she can easily die if you're not paying attention to your surroundings.

Curious about how she ranks? Read our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list!

Extra tip: Try staying around shrubs and taking enemies by surprise with her Ultimate whenever enemies are packed together. The damage from Cruel Curtain Call will most likely destroy everyone, or at least get them to a low enough HP so the rest of the team can finish them off.