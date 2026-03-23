CookieRun: New World announced as first open-world spin-off in the hit franchise

World traveller

CookieRun: New World has been announced as the name of the upcoming Project N

It promises open-world action and exploration based on the hit endless runner franchise

That includes exploring locations shown off in hit spinoff CookieRun: Kingdom

Despite, or perhaps because of, its simple premise, the Cookie Run franchise has been massively popular. And particularly lucrative for developer Devsisters too, who've capitalised with a number of spin-offs. Some of which they recently highlighted as part of their Devsisters Online Showcase, including new open-world spin-off CookieRun: New World!

Unlike CookieRun: Ovenbreak or CookieRun: Kingdom, New World is neither an endless runner nor a turn-based RPG. Instead, Project N, as it was previously known, pitches itself as an exciting open-world RPG that allows you to explore many of the iconic locations shown in the CookieRun franchise.

And if you're new here (in which case, welcome), it may surprise you to learn just how extensive the Cookie Run universe is. With epic sagas of fantastical adventure and drama. Not to mention plenty in the way of confectionery themed landscapes such as chocolate trees, soda seas and sugary sands.

Running wild

Although it seems that CookieRun: New World is still in the development stage, we do have a CGI trailer and some in-production gameplay to dig into, linked via the timestamped showcase above.

It's not hard to guess what we can expect from New World, as it seems we'll have a mixture of more traditional ARPG fare, alongside the ability to forge (bake?) your own Cookie Kingdom.

The showcase itself also gives us an idea of what to expect from Devsisters in future. Namely, big things for Cookie Run, including new merchandise, competitions and 'cultural expansion' that looks set to bring the fan-favourite endless runner to the true mainstream with all manner of new projects.

Phew, that's a lot to keep track of, eh? Well, if you need help staying tuned for all the latest news about mobile, then you'll want to check in on each episode of the official Pocket Gamer Podcast.