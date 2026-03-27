Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes (March 2026) - Grab some precious Crystals

If you're eager to check the latest Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes, you're in the right place. As someone who's played all the games in the Cookie Run franchise, I know firsthand how generous Devsisters can be when it comes to codes.

From Crystals to Coins and Summon Tickets (and sometimes even Rainbow Credits), the codes can give you pretty much everything you've ever dreamed of - and prayed for, if you're someone who is F2P.

So, let's dive in!

Active Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes

WELCOME2OVENSMASH - 1000 Crystals

Expired

There are no expired codes for CROS.

How to redeem codes in Cookie Run: OvenSmash

Step 1 : Open the Cookie Run: OvenSmash code redemption page .

: Open the . Step 2 : Type in the email you used to log into the game (or to create your DevPlay account).

: Type in the you used to log into the game (or to create your DevPlay account). Step 3 : Type in the coupon code .

: Type in the . Step 4: Press "Claim Rewards".

As it usually goes with Devsisters' games, you can only redeem the codes via the official website. Follow the steps below:

All the rewards will go straight to your in-game mailbox, which you can find when you open the Menu (top right corner). and then select Mailbox.

How to get more codes?

About Cookie Run: OvenSmash

For all the games in the Cookie Run series, new codes are usually released whenever there is a major holiday or celebration, or when the game reaches new milestones. We're keeping an eye on everything for you, including the official Discord server, so rest assured, we'll add any new codes we find ASAP.Even though it's not a classical MOBA like Wild Rift or Honor of Kings, Cookie Run: OvenSmash has all the elements to put it in the same category. However, it is much more than a simple MOBA. It's got a battle royale mode, and of course, all the cookies you know and love from the franchise.

You can level up your cookies and create unique builds on them that fit your playstyle, and you know what's even better? In OvenSmash, you can change the look of the cookies! And if you want to know who's the best, check out our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list.

There are costume pieces available that you can mix and match to really make your cookie your own, and the best part is that all you have to do to get them is play. OvenSmash stays true to F2P players, making it one of the most F2P-friendly games I've played in a long time.

Oh, and if you're dabbling in a few other games right now, we can probably get you free goodies for those, too. For instance, we also have Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals codes and The Seven Deadly Sins Origin codes.