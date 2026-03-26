Victory Girls: Anime Soccer is the tactical simulator the genre needed

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Out now on Android

Victory Girls is an anime soccer RPG out now for Android

Card battling and strategy elements combine for super slick soccer matches

Build a team from a pool of 60+ distinct heroes

Most sports mobile games revolve around famous players or anime - not Victory Girls, though. Published by Game Hollywood, this is a title where you can build your dream soccer squad and enjoy the beautiful character design in the meantime.

Victory Girls takes quite a unique approach to the genre. At its core, it appears to be a soccer management game, with all the elements it entails (combining formations, player abilities, coaching decisions, and tactical adjustments on the field). However, once you start playing, you will see it is a lot more than that. You also have the card-matching element, which brings something completely unique to the genre.

This entertaining card-matching mechanic helps set Victory Girls’ apart with fast-paced, gacha-style matches and a roster of over 60 ultra-stylish players to collect. Besides being beautiful to look at with their distinct anime designs, they also come equipped with special skills and attributes which you can help nurture through personalised growth paths.

To kick-off your management career, you’ll receive powerful starter heroes. Their special skills - which are showcased with equally special animations - will help you breeze through your first few matches but, to make your squad truly competitive, you’ll need to cultivate their talent with state-of-the-art facilities, specialised training, and carefully considered formation and squad selections to unlock powerful team synergies. All the essential ingredients you’d expect from a top class, strategy base-builder.

Beyond the strategy, Victory Girls also shines with its vibrant presentation. From the beautiful anime graphics to the engaging and hype-driving match animations, each battle will feel as rewarding visually as it is strategically.

To help new players get started, the game offers generous launch rewards, including the aforementioned powerful starter characters and gacha tickets, on top of various other resources.

If that sounds enticing, then hop on the official website or Google Play and start building your Dream Soccer Squad.