CookieRun: Kingdom wraps its fifth anniversary celebrations with an explosive finale

As I've often mentioned, the lore of CookieRun: Kingdom could not be more at odds with what is, essentially, an RPG about baked goods. You'd expect something like Devsisters' popular franchise to be more cosy, not so much a Dungeons & Dragons level of fantastical escalation as is the case with CookieRun: Kingdom.

Case in point is the absolutely lunatic premise of this latest update, as your Cookies finally arrive at the castle of the Dark Enchantress and head towards the final battle that will decide the fate of all Cookiekind. Certainly, this ain't Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

As for what else you can expect as part of this update, there's a new legendary cookie with Sugar Swan Cookie, as well as various episode-exclusive effects and a tactical skill sure to help you out in the final battle. All of which you'll need because this promises to be a challenge for the ages.

Dark Enchantress, begone!

Not only are there these major additions, but you'll also be able to interact with your cookies using the new Cookiechat system and unlock additional story content. Or maybe you'd rather have a go at the new Cake Stacker town square minigame and the return of MyCookie Adventure for a third time? Suffice it to say that this is a major update for a reason and is jam-packed with stuff to sink your teeth into.

As Devsisters have been eager to point out, this month will see some major advancements for the CookieRun franchise. The upcoming launch of OvenSmash is clearly a high priority, as is the third set launched for the Braverse TCG. Overall, it looks like Devsisters are aiming to cement their unlikely megahit and its success.

