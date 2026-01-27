Cookie Run: Kingdom continues its fifth anniversary festivities with a new side mode and more content

The conflict continues with some sweet additions

New Bear Jelly Sweet Rush side mode to be introduced

Guardian of the Rift returns for another season

Epic Party 2 comes back with new Epic Cookies as well

The war with Dark Enchantress Cookie isn’t cooling down; it’s escalating. Tomorrow’s Cookie Run: Kingdom update pushes the conflict further while the 5th Anniversary Festival continues in parallel, giving the whole patch a slightly unbalanced energy, like a celebration happening in the middle of an active battlefield.

But first, we start with something sweet. Classic Cookie Run style. Bear Jelly Sweet Rush, a rather harmless-looking side mode, will be added in the latest update. It starts as a simple dessert-matching exercise, then steadily strips away certainty.

As difficulties climb, pieces stop moving, information disappears, and the clock becomes less forgiving. Jam locks tiles in place, Leaves hide what you’re matching, Chocolate does both, and suddenly you’re making decisions with incomplete knowledge.

Guardian of the Rift also rolls into its next season, resetting rankings and shops while keeping long-term progress intact. A larger battlefield allows for more Cookies on the field, which turns positioning into a bigger liability than before.

Team composition matters more when there’s nowhere to hide mistakes, making this a good moment to reassess your strongest Alliance setups by checking out our Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list.

Then, Epic Party 2 takes over the gacha spotlight with a focused pool of Epic Cookies, shop inventories refresh, and anniversary packages rotate back in for anyone still reinforcing their roster. It’s familiar territory, but it keeps progression moving without pulling focus from the larger conflict.

The Starspire of Resonance shop reset slots into that same rhythm. With purchase limits refreshed, it’s another chance to fine-tune builds and long-term plans. If you’re deciding how to spend those Starspire Coins, our guide to the best teams for Starspire of Resonance is worth a look.

Before everything goes live, you may also want to check the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom codes to make sure you’re heading into the update fully stocked.