Alphaputt is now free to play, in your browser

Preferred Partner Feature

Alphaputt has now live on your browser

Explore a number of golf-themed levels

Play on your own or in a multiplayer mode.

Alphaputt, previously released on the Apple Store, has released on browsers. This crazy golf game, which explores some stunning maps that are all based on letters, is a lot of fun and quirky when it comes to the courses themselves.

Each of them is based on a different letter, with the theming often also being based on that letter too. B for Basketball, featuring some jumpy nets and a bunch of basketballs bouncing around themselves, for example. Many of these courses have moving parts, so you do need to time your own puts carefully, so that you don't end up knocked away by the moving parts within the level.

Alphaputt can be played in a single player or with up to three friends in a multiplayer mode. There are tons of courses, and the soundscape is absolutely fantastic, with each of these levels having their own vibes too. Alphaputt isn't out on Android and is behind a paywall on the App Store, so if you are looking to have a taste of it on your table, now is your chance to play it on Viverse. Viverse is a user-centric, virtual world that has a ton of different, unique games to explore if you are unfamiliar with it.

The developers behind Alphaputt, Sennep, are focused on creating games that have design and execution at their core. They are currently working on a new title, due to launch next year.

“Our mission is to bring artful games and experiences to as many people as possible. Bringing our premium game Alphaputt to Viverse as a free-to-play web experience is a great opportunity to share it with a broader audience. Seeing the carefully crafted levels played big, in all their glory, directly in the browser, is genuinely exciting.” – Matt Rice, Creative Director, Sennep

It will be interesting to see what other games they bring to both the mobile space and browser space in the future.