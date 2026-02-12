5 new mobile games to try this week - February 12th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Run for your life across a corrupted forest
- Chain chess combos together to capture unwitting foes
- Wake a chubby cat with your subtle sounds just because
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Heart of the Forest
While classic Disney cartoons might make it seem like the forest is a magical place to be, in reality, it's actually anything but. In Heart of the Forest, you won't find any singing birds and friendly squirrels here - instead, there's a vengeful spirit corrupting the woods, and you're smack-dab in the middle of it.
This FMV thriller will push you to your psychological limit as your choices make or break the narrative, with each character's deepest fears and traumas unearthed for you to see. Do you have what it takes to keep your protagonists alive, or will you succumb to the horror of the woods too?
2
Cadence (2026)
Ah, the life of a chubby cat - how wonderful it must be to sleep all day without a care in the world. In the case of Ren the cat, you'll need to have the heart to wake him up from his slumber, though - but fret not, as you'll use lovely Zen tunes to give him that gentle start.
Essentially, you'll connect and solve different circuits across 60 levels, and unlock some philosophical tidbits from your feline friend. You can also flex your creativity with the unlimited Sandbox mode - ideal for both music maestros and newbie composers alike.
3
Might & Magic Fates TCG
Now, if you're looking for something a tad more strategic, Might & Magic Fates TCG will definitely put your tactics to the test with its deep deck-building mechanics. Set in the popular Might & Magic universe, this card battler lets you summon mythical beasts and cast mighty spells to take down your foes, either in PvP or in solo challenges.
As you delve deeper into the multiverse of the Sea of Fates, you get to unlock powerful heroes and learn new abilities to switch up your strategy in battle. There are hundreds of cards to collect and master, and the best part of it all is that it's free to play so you can progress without pesky paywalls.
4
Shiren: Serpentcoil Island
The beauty of roguelike dungeons is that you'll never get tired of the same old challenges every time you enter - and when the visuals are as lovely as they are in Shiren: Serpentcoil Island, you'll probably want to repeat your runs over and over again.
With the JRPG's jump to mobile comes optimised touch controls as well, offering a more convenient experience across 34 dungeons. The mobile version also includes both the main game and its additional content, with cross-platform compatibility for Rescue and Parallel Play features too!
5
King's Gambit
Speaking of strategic roguelikes, King's Gambit offers one in "chess survival" form. Basically, your enemies will come at you from all sides, and as you move one square at a time, you'll need to chain combos together and unleash all manner of power-ups to capture them before they capture you.
The multipliers and chains spice up the board alongside the skills you learn - you can even teleport, magnetise lootboxes, and freeze your foes should you so wish. All's fair in love and chess, after all!