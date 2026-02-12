Reverse: 1999 Version 3.2 phase two brings mystical taxi rides and fortune-tellers to 1936 Paris

The Mystery Box Carnival continues

Version 3.2 phase two introduces Brume and Beryl to the roster

The update features the Rimet Cup: Sticker Edition event

Claim an unowned 6-Star character through the Carnival Special Guest login

Reverse: 1999 doesn’t sit still for long, and Phase II of Version 3.2 drops you straight into a slightly romanticised, slightly uneasy version of 1936 Paris. The Mystery Box Carnival rolls forward with new story beats, fresh Arcanists, and enough free pulls to make even cautious collectors start eyeing the banners again.

Brume takes centre stage this time. She’s a taxi driver who doubles as your unlikely guide through the city’s quieter corners. Her character story, An Unheated Gem, delves into a more hands-on style of gameplay, asking you to sort and polish gems while picking up Clear Drops and growth materials along the way.

Alongside her is Beryl, a fortune-teller with a reputation that stretches beyond simple predictions. She arrives through the On Fate’s Cue banner, tying more directly into the broader Version 3.2 narrative and giving the Paris setting a more mystical edge.

Outside the story, the update keeps the side content moving. Critter Crash returns with its Rimet Cup: Sticker Edition, where pushing Breach Progress gradually raises the stakes and unlocks new heist plans and rewards.

Meanwhile, the roguelike mode The Window to Other Worlds: The Syndrome of Silence gets expanded systems like Catalysts and Attributes, which should give those who enjoy tinkering with builds a few new ideas to test out.

Rewards are everywhere in this phase. There’s a free unowned 6-Star character waiting through the Carnival Special Guest item, a selectable 5-Star from the Carnival Invitation event, and 20 free pulls tied to sign-ins and banners.

New garments, from the Wave Against Time series to Critter Crash exclusives, round things out, along with a Time-Limited Summon that lets you pick your own 6-Star rate-ups if you’re feeling strategic.

If you’re heading back into the Mystery Box Carnival, it’s probably worth checking the latest Reverse: 1999 codes before you start pulling.