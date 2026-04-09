CookieRun: OvenSmash set to get cheesy with new cookies and performance boost

A smashing good time!

CookieRun: OvenSmash has proven massively popular with fans, to the tune of 300 million players

Now, Devsisters is expanding offerings with two exciting new cookies

Not to mention enhanced loading times and a new line of costumes

After only a week since launch, the fast-paced multiplayer battler CookieRun: OvenSmash has already smashed some major milestones. And now with over 300 million players reported by Devsisters, the latest update adds even more reasons to jump into OvenSmash and give it a go for yourself!

To start with the relatively small stuff, those of you who've been waiting through longer load times will be able to enjoy a 60% drop in times waiting for matches and the Plaza to load, from about 11 seconds to load into a match to only four! And you'll also be able to hop into matches right from the menu rather than via the Plaza.

And you'll want to hop into some matches too, because this new update also adds two additional cookies! The epic-tier cookies Camembert and Brie Cheese serve as a bruiser and marksman, respectively, and come alongside a Golden Dragon costume series.

Baked to perfection

And if you guessed there was more coming in this update, then you'd be right! There's a new mode in the form of Coin Rush, which challenges you to gather 300 to win, and Smash Fight is set to become a permanent mode as it exits the usual rotation.

Suffice it to say, we've been keeping a close eye on OvenSmash, hence why we have so many guides and a code list. And it seems the Devsister's faith in their fanbase to enjoy a new, fast-paced multiplayer take on their favourite cookies has paid off as well, as OvenSmash continues to be quite the success!

While OvenSmash may be great, you won't want to miss out on some of the other fantastic launches that recently made their way to mobile. Check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our top picks!