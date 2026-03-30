Cookie Run: OvenSmash Fruit Punch Cookie best build & guide

This berserker-slash-tanker can indeed pack a (fruit) punch, so why not use our Fruit Punch Cookie best build to land every hit in Cookie Run: OvenSmash?

A mighty cookie that can pass as a berserker (or a Bruiser) any day - that's Fruit Punch Cookie for you. Without a doubt, he can tank, and he can be deceivingly strong, especially in 1v1 situations. I would advise you not to try to take him on.

So without further ado, let's dive into the Fruit Punch Cookie guide, where we share his ideal Power Biscuits!

About Fruit Punch Cookie

Role : Tank

: Tank Rarity: Common

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 5,670 310 2 5,872 321 3 6,075 332 4 6,277 343 5 6,480 354 6 7 8 9 10

Fruit Punch Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Pineapple Fist: Tap to strike twice in a cone, dealing damage. Hold to charge, then slam the ground to deal stronger damage in a cone.

Special

Power Drive : Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage within range.

: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage within range. Heavy Hit : Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies within range and knocking them back.

: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies within range and knocking them back. Ground Slam: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path. Upon reaching max range, slams the ground, stunning nearby enemies for 1.0 sec.

Ultimate

Legendary Fighter's Arrival! : Releases a powerful burst of energy, knocking back nearby enemies and dealing damage. Gains a shield when the skill is used. Enters a giant form for 10.0 sec, becoming immune to crowd control, enhancing Basic Attacks into ground slams in a cone.

: Releases a powerful burst of energy, knocking back nearby enemies and dealing damage. Gains a shield when the skill is used. Enters a giant form for 10.0 sec, becoming immune to crowd control, enhancing Basic Attacks into ground slams in a cone. Legendary Fighter's Clash! : Releases a powerful burst of energy, knocking back nearby enemies and dealing damage. Gains a shield based on enemies hit. Enters a giant form for 10.0 sec, becoming immune to crowd control, increasing MOV SPD, and enhancing Basic Attacks into ground slams in a cone.

: Releases a powerful burst of energy, knocking back nearby enemies and dealing damage. Gains a shield based on enemies hit. Enters a giant form for 10.0 sec, becoming immune to crowd control, increasing MOV SPD, and enhancing Basic Attacks into ground slams in a cone. Legendary Fighter's Rampage!: Releases a powerful burst of energy, knocking back nearby enemies and dealing damage. Enters a giant form for 10.0 sec, becoming immune to crowd control and increasing ATK. Basic Attacks are enhanced into ground slams in a cone.

Best build for Fruit Punch Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Pineapple Fist Ground Slam Legendary Fighter's Arrival! Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost Blessing of the Battlefield

This hearty Cookie's dough was mixed with a horde of fresh fruits and juices. Fruit Punch Cookie's huge frame and sturdy Pineapple Gauntlets make him a reliable protector. Being a renowned fixer and owner of a cafe, he's always ready to lend a hand to those in need!

Fruit Punch Cookie - play style & strategies

Fruit Punch Cookie is a front liner who can tank a lot - the ultimate provides a lot of immunity (which you can also use to disengage battles). Most importantly here, you need to understand how much you can tank.

Try to charge the Basic Attack for surprise attacks (use it from shrubs if necessary), and make sure you always stay put as the first line of defence for your team. Your goal is not necessarily to kill, but rather, to do as much damage and absorb as much of the incoming damage as possible.

Make sure to read the Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list and redeem all the Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes for extra Crystals too, by the way!

Extra tip: Fruit Punch Cookie feels more like a Bruiser than a Tank, I would argue. He can go berserk (quite literally) and even survive in 1v2 situations sometimes. If you're not a fan of the Legendary Fighter's Arrival! Ultimate, then try the Legendary Fighter's Clash! one.