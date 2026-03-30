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Cookie Run: OvenSmash Fruit Punch Cookie best build & guide

This berserker-slash-tanker can indeed pack a (fruit) punch, so why not use our Fruit Punch Cookie best build to land every hit in Cookie Run: OvenSmash?

Cookie Run: OvenSmash Fruit Punch Cookie best build & guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Ovensmash

A mighty cookie that can pass as a berserker (or a Bruiser) any day - that's Fruit Punch Cookie for you. Without a doubt, he can tank, and he can be deceivingly strong, especially in 1v1 situations. I would advise you not to try to take him on.

So without further ado, let's dive into the Fruit Punch Cookie guide, where we share his ideal Power Biscuits!

About Fruit Punch Cookie

This hearty Cookie's dough was mixed with a horde of fresh fruits and juices. Fruit Punch Cookie's huge frame and sturdy Pineapple Gauntlets make him a reliable protector. Being a renowned fixer and owner of a cafe, he's always ready to lend a hand to those in need!

  • Role: Tank
  • Rarity: Common

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK
1 5,670 310
2 5,872 321
3 6,075 332
4 6,277 343
5 6,480 354
6    
7    
8    
9    
10    
skills for fruit punch cookie

Fruit Punch Cookie's skills

Basic attack

  • Pineapple Fist: Tap to strike twice in a cone, dealing damage. Hold to charge, then slam the ground to deal stronger damage in a cone.

Special

  • Power Drive: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage within range.
  • Heavy Hit: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies within range and knocking them back.
  • Ground Slam: Charges in the designated direction, dealing damage to enemies along the path. Upon reaching max range, slams the ground, stunning nearby enemies for 1.0 sec.

Ultimate

  • Legendary Fighter's Arrival!: Releases a powerful burst of energy, knocking back nearby enemies and dealing damage. Gains a shield when the skill is used. Enters a giant form for 10.0 sec, becoming immune to crowd control, enhancing Basic Attacks into ground slams in a cone.
  • Legendary Fighter's Clash!: Releases a powerful burst of energy, knocking back nearby enemies and dealing damage. Gains a shield based on enemies hit. Enters a giant form for 10.0 sec, becoming immune to crowd control, increasing MOV SPD, and enhancing Basic Attacks into ground slams in a cone.
  • Legendary Fighter's Rampage!: Releases a powerful burst of energy, knocking back nearby enemies and dealing damage. Enters a giant form for 10.0 sec, becoming immune to crowd control and increasing ATK. Basic Attacks are enhanced into ground slams in a cone.

Best build for Fruit Punch Cookie

Character Power Biscuits
best build for fruit punch cookie Basic Special Ultimate
Pineapple Fist Ground Slam Legendary Fighter's Arrival!
Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10
  • HP Boost
  • Blessing of the Battlefield

Fruit Punch Cookie - play style & strategies

Fruit Punch Cookie is a front liner who can tank a lot - the ultimate provides a lot of immunity (which you can also use to disengage battles). Most importantly here, you need to understand how much you can tank.

Try to charge the Basic Attack for surprise attacks (use it from shrubs if necessary), and make sure you always stay put as the first line of defence for your team. Your goal is not necessarily to kill, but rather, to do as much damage and absorb as much of the incoming damage as possible.

Make sure to read the Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list and redeem all the Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes for extra Crystals too, by the way!

Extra tip: Fruit Punch Cookie feels more like a Bruiser than a Tank, I would argue. He can go berserk (quite literally) and even survive in 1v2 situations sometimes. If you're not a fan of the Legendary Fighter's Arrival! Ultimate, then try the Legendary Fighter's Clash! one.

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.