Marvel Future Fight will celebrate its 11th anniversary with a Marvel Rivals crossover

Pre-registration live now

Marvel Future Fight anniversary update features a Marvel Rivals crossover

Jeff the Land Shark joins alongside Rivals-inspired uniforms

Login rewards include Tier-4 selectors, currency, and anniversary-exclusive items

Marvel Rivals has a fire wardrobe, and Marvel Future Fight raiding it for its 11th anniversary just seems perfect. The anniversary pre-registration is live now, with the update dropping later this month. And there’s enough happening that it’s worth paying attention to even if you’ve been away for a while. Sticking around for 11 years does require a lot of dedication after all.

The Rivals crossover is naturally the more exciting half. Jeff the Land Shark makes his Future Fight debut, pulling straight from Rivals, with progression up to Tier-4 and new Ultimate and Striker skills to go with it.

New uniforms for Captain America and Venom, based on their Rivals designs, are in too, with Luna Snow and Moon Knight versions to follow. Marvel Rivals has built up a strong visual identity in a short time, and those skins translate pretty well.

The anniversary side of things kicks off April 22nd with a solid log-in reward stack – a Tier-4 Character Selector, a Uniform Ticket, and 11 million Gold just for showing up. Beyond that, a run of events rolls out in phases, including a One Billion Crystals Sharing Event, a Countdown Check-In, and a Special Check-In featuring an exclusive 11th Anniversary Comic Card.

There's also a personality-style Character Test on the pre-reg page that matches you with a hero based on 16 personality types. Share your result, and you'll get a coupon code for your trouble. A site-exclusive anniversary code with a Premium Character Chest x10 Ticket is sitting on the page too, so worth a visit regardless.

Some of the boring, technical changes include characters now being able to equip two pieces of Custom Gear, adjustments to Tier-4 Striker Skill usage, and Potential Awakening being streamlined so heroes can fully acquire Potential Points after a single World Boss clear.

Before you jump in, make sure you grab the latest Marvel Future Fight codes!