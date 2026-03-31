CookieRun: OvenSmash tops the charts on the App Store with over a million downloads already

Smashing!

CookieRun: OvenSmash has hit over a million downloads already

And also ranked #1 in the App Store on iOS and Android

All this was only a few days after first launching

With its mixture of the ever-popular Cookie Run characters and fast-paced PvP gameplay, I think it was a safe bet that it would prove to be popular. I mean, it's why Cristina put in the hours for several starter guides, after all. But after only a few days of launch, OvenSmash has already hit one million downloads!

Not to mention topping the App Store charts in the US and Korea, of course. If you're not familiar, OvenSmash functions as something of a fusion between MOBA and regular PvP battler as you select your preferred role and battle it out with other players.

One of the other major selling points is the focus on social gaming, with the plaza offering a sort of digital meeting space. I don't know many people who actually do that sort of thing, but it's undoubtedly a great spot to show off your customised cookie if nothing else.

Smashing

There's not much to be said on the news front here. But these neat little updates from devs do keep us in the loop as to how successful their games are. And it's certainly interesting to see Devsisters' success compared to a major cancellation today.

Certainly, I wouldn't be surprised if OvenSmash keeps going from strength to strength with the focus on social gameplay and PvP action. Although I'm still a bit sceptical as to whether or not it'll really hold with a fandom that seems to gravitate more towards RPGs and endless runners. We'll just have to wait and see!

In the meantime, if you want to know more about our perspectives, then you can get to know us by reading our coverage of Pocket Gamer's 20th anniversary! Where a bunch of writers, including myself, give our thoughts on the state of mobile in the year we joined.