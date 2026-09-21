CookieRun: Crumble Knight Cookie guide
Knight Cookie is easy to upgrade in the early game and is a solid tank, so we've made this guide to help you get the best out of him.
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| CookieRun: Crumble
| CookieRun: Crumble
I kept mentioning Knight Cookie time and time again, and for the right reason. In the early stages of the game, Knight Cookie is the go-to tank for many comps. He provides and receives the Range Synergy, which makes him great in a lot of comps, especially if you have additional Range Synergy Cookies to deploy.
Since Knight Cookie is fairly easy to upgrade (he's super common in the gacha), you should be able to reach his 3-star skill upgrade pretty fast, so he will also deal quite a bit of damage.
So, it's time to dive into the guide for Knight Cookie.
- Element: Light
- Type: Tank
- Rarity: U
Cookie description:A brave knight clad in armor reinforced with solid white chocolate and topped with a helmet decorated with milk foam. With every swing of his sword, this Cookie strives not to forget the loyalty owed to the Cookie he is sworn to serve... but is that really all there is to it?
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Cavalry ChargeSwings sword, dealing damage to surrounding enemies.
Grants Range Synergy to nearby allies.
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Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsAs you can clearly see from his skill, Knight Cookie is a damage dealer undercover. He deals significant damage, which is why he cannot be the only tank on the team. You can pair him up with the following Cookies:
- Knight Cookie
- Princess Cookie
- Zombie Cookie
- Alchemist Cookie
- Cocoa Cookie
Best Sugar Runes for Knight CookieIn terms of Sugar Runes, you can either go full tank or full ATK. I would personally pick and choose the rarest ones and mix them up.
- ATK AMP
- DEF AMP
- Skill Haste
- DMG Reduction
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Next Up :
CookieRun: Crumble Princess Cookie guide
CookieRun: Crumble Princess Cookie guide