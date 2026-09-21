CookieRun: Crumble Knight Cookie guide

Knight Cookie is easy to upgrade in the early game and is a solid tank, so we've made this guide to help you get the best out of him.

I kept mentioning Knight Cookie time and time again, and for the right reason. In the early stages of the game, Knight Cookie is the go-to tank for many comps. He provides and receives the Range Synergy, which makes him great in a lot of comps, especially if you have additional Range Synergy Cookies to deploy.

Since Knight Cookie is fairly easy to upgrade (he's super common in the gacha), you should be able to reach his 3-star skill upgrade pretty fast, so he will also deal quite a bit of damage.

So, it's time to dive into the guide for Knight Cookie.

Element : Light

: Light Type : Tank

: Tank Rarity: U

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Cavalry Charge

A brave knight clad in armor reinforced with solid white chocolate and topped with a helmet decorated with milk foam. With every swing of his sword, this Cookie strives not to forget the loyalty owed to the Cookie he is sworn to serve... but is that really all there is to it?Swings sword, dealing damage to surrounding enemies.

Grants Range Synergy to nearby allies.

Cooldown: 5 sec

DMG Dealt: 113.3% / 119.3% / 125.6% / 132.2% / 139.2% / 146.6% of ATK

Effect Radius (Range): 2.5

Range Synergy: 30% / 30% / 30% / 50% / 50% / 50%

Synergy Duration: 5.5 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

As you can clearly see from his skill, Knight Cookie is a damage dealer undercover. He deals significant damage, which is why he cannot be the only tank on the team. You can pair him up with the following Cookies:

Best Sugar Runes for Knight Cookie

ATK AMP

DEF AMP

Skill Haste

DMG Reduction

In terms of Sugar Runes, you can either go full tank or full ATK. I would personally pick and choose the rarest ones and mix them up.