Menu
How Tos

CookieRun: Crumble Cool Mint Cookie guide

A cool customer on the battlefield, this CookieRun: Crumble Cool Mint Cookie guide will summon useful minions to fight by your side.

CookieRun: Crumble Cool Mint Cookie guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

She has a rather interesting design, and to be completely fair, she doesn't really look like any other Cookie we've covered (or will cover) in Cookie Run Crumble. Cool Mint Cookie bears more resemblance to characters from Skullgirls, but that's beside the point here - she's a summoner Cookie, which, if you know me, you know that I am a big fan of.

Summoners (at least in Kingdom) have their own team, with their own buffs, but here that's something completely different. You can deploy any summoner you want, and all they need is the right Synergy. In other words, you can see that power in numbers without sacrificing some super strong core Cookies.

Let's take a look at the best build for Cool Mint Cookie then, shall we?

  • Element: Water
  • Type: Charge
  • Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

The Cookie at the forefront of the Implant Order's activities! She leaps out to wherever she catches a whiff of expensive ore, digging without a second thought. Despite her loud personality, she puts safety above all else, meaning it's not uncommon to see her shouting at her subordinates for not wearing safety hats in the mines. Quick - put one on before she notices!

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Implant Excavation

Stabs with a drill, dealing damage to enemies.

Digs up ground between enemies, knocking them back while dealing damage, and summons skulls from the excavated ground.

  • Cooldown: 8 sec
  • Drill DMG: 22.7% / 23.8% / 25.2% / 26.5% / 27.8% / 29.3% of ATK
  • Effect Radius: 2
  • Duration: 1 sec
  • DMG Tick: 0.33 sec
  • Explosion DMG: 184.7% / 194.4% / 204.6% / 215.4% / 226.8% / 238.8% of ATK
  • Knockback: 5 / 5 / 5 / 6.5 / 6.5 / 6.5
  • Lift: 0.4 / 0.4 / 0.4 / 0.6 / 0.6 / 0.6 sec
  • Effect Radius: 2.5
  • Skull Count (Volley): 3
  • Summon ATK Multiplier: 24.84% / 26.16% / 27.48% / 28.92% / 30.48% / 32.04% of Caster ATK
  • Summon DEF Ratio: 100% of Caster's DEF
  • Summon HP Ratio: 6% of Caster's HP
  • Summon Duration (Duration): 6 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

In terms of Synergy, Cool Mint Cookie benefits from the Volley and Duration Synergies; you want to activate them at all costs. 

Since she also has the Volley Synergy, she fits really well alongside Ion Cookie Robot (with whom they more or less colour coordinate), and you also need to have the main provider of Duration, Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician.

best sugar runes for cool mint cookie in cookie run crumble

Best Sugar Runes for Cool Mint Cookie

Since your main source of damage is the skulls (and her drill), you want to scale ATK as much as possible. Try to squeeze in some HP as well, and maybe some Skill Haste, and you're set.

  • (mandatory) ATK AMP
  • HP AMP
  • Skill Haste

CookieRun: Crumble icon
Download now!
CookieRun: Crumble
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.