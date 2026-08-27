A cool customer on the battlefield, this CookieRun: Crumble Cool Mint Cookie guide will summon useful minions to fight by your side.

She has a rather interesting design, and to be completely fair, she doesn't really look like any other Cookie we've covered (or will cover) in Cookie Run Crumble. Cool Mint Cookie bears more resemblance to characters from Skullgirls, but that's beside the point here - she's a summoner Cookie, which, if you know me, you know that I am a big fan of.

Summoners (at least in Kingdom) have their own team, with their own buffs, but here that's something completely different. You can deploy any summoner you want, and all they need is the right Synergy. In other words, you can see that power in numbers without sacrificing some super strong core Cookies.

Let's take a look at the best build for Cool Mint Cookie then, shall we?

Element : Water

: Water Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Implant Excavation

The Cookie at the forefront of the Implant Order's activities! She leaps out to wherever she catches a whiff of expensive ore, digging without a second thought. Despite her loud personality, she puts safety above all else, meaning it's not uncommon to see her shouting at her subordinates for not wearing safety hats in the mines. Quick - put one on before she notices!Stabs with a drill, dealing damage to enemies.

Digs up ground between enemies, knocking them back while dealing damage, and summons skulls from the excavated ground.

Cooldown: 8 sec

Drill DMG: 22.7% / 23.8% / 25.2% / 26.5% / 27.8% / 29.3% of ATK

Effect Radius: 2

Duration: 1 sec

DMG Tick: 0.33 sec

Explosion DMG: 184.7% / 194.4% / 204.6% / 215.4% / 226.8% / 238.8% of ATK

Knockback: 5 / 5 / 5 / 6.5 / 6.5 / 6.5

Lift: 0.4 / 0.4 / 0.4 / 0.6 / 0.6 / 0.6 sec

Effect Radius: 2.5

Skull Count (Volley): 3

Summon ATK Multiplier: 24.84% / 26.16% / 27.48% / 28.92% / 30.48% / 32.04% of Caster ATK

Summon DEF Ratio: 100% of Caster's DEF

Summon HP Ratio: 6% of Caster's HP

Summon Duration (Duration): 6 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

In terms of Synergy, Cool Mint Cookie benefits from the Volley and Duration Synergies; you want to activate them at all costs.

Since she also has the Volley Synergy, she fits really well alongside Ion Cookie Robot (with whom they more or less colour coordinate), and you also need to have the main provider of Duration, Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician.

Best Sugar Runes for Cool Mint Cookie

(mandatory) ATK AMP

HP AMP

Skill Haste

Since your main source of damage is the skulls (and her drill), you want to scale ATK as much as possible. Try to squeeze in some HP as well, and maybe some Skill Haste, and you're set.