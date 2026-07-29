What time does Cookie Run: Crumble go live? Global launch times and pre-download information

Cookie Run: Crumble, the idle RPG spin-off in the popular series, is nearly with us. The global launch is tomorrow, but that can be quite a vague term. What time does it go live and when can I download it? Let's find out.

Cookie Run: Crumble pre-download details

Cookie Run: Crumble release schedule by region

Central Europe (CEST) - 3:00 am

UK (BST) - 2:00 am

India (IST) - 6:30 am

Korea/Japan (KST/JST) - 10:00 am

Australian Eastern (AEST) - 11:00 am

New Zealand (NZST) - 1:00 pm

North America (July 29th)

US Pacific (PDT) - 6:00 pm

US Mountain (MDT) - 7:00 pm

US Central (CDT) - 8:00 pm

US Eastern (EDT) - 9:00 pm

You can download it right now, actually. Even though it's not playable yet, you can head to the App Store or Google Play and download Cookie Run: Crumble right now. The only snag is that you won't actually be able to play it just yet. Devsisters have opted to let us install everything ahead of launch, so that when it's all finally unlocked, we can dive straight in without that impatient wait for everything to be ready. That's for us, anyway. For them, it allows them to unify the launch time across the various storefronts.If you opt to pre-download Cookie Run: Crumble, you'll see a message from a moustached cookie with a lovely red hat. Below them is a banner telling you when you can start your idle adventure. For me, that's 2 am on July 30th. So, if I decide sleep is for the weak, I can hop on in the early hours of Thursday morning. However, if Devsisters are going for a unified global launch, your time might vary. Here’s the conversion for various time zones for your convenience:

Will I get anything cool by pre-registering?

1000 Crystals

10,000 Coins

150 Premium Cookie Cutters

150 Premium Pet Tickets

Of course. It's rare that a big free-to-play idle RPG launches without offering players some goodies for pre-ordering ahead of launch. Thanks to over one million folks pre-registering, you can look forward to the following:

Cookie Run: Crumble launches on the App Store and Google Play on July 30th. Although, as mentioned, you can pre-download it for your preferred platform right now using the buttons below.