CookieRun: Crumble sees you taking charge of a cookie army using idle RPG sensibilities

Devsisters' latest Cookie Run adventure, Crumble, is out now for iOS and Android

It's an idle RPG take on the series, letting you take more of a backseat than usual

There are tons of characters and pets to collect

Following the start of pre-registration a month ago, CookieRun: Crumble is now available for iOS and Android. This time, Devsisters are diving into the idle RPG world, and, given the quality of their previous games, I'm hoping it'll be notably better than Digimon Up. Yes, I'm sure I'll stop being salty about that one eventually. But today is not that day.

Anyway, CookieRun: Crumble is now here, meaning you can collect your favourite characters all over again, albeit alternate-universe versions of them. And, as usual, you'll be battling against the forces of evil because the stakes are fairly high here, particularly considering your army is made up of various desserts and their pets. Yeah, that's right. There are pets to collect as well.

As you might expect, then, you'll assemble a team to send into battle, tweaking various strategies before kicking back and watching your cookies do their thing. Outside of that, you can expect to spend your time upgrading various bits and bobs to cope with tougher fights.

I've idly eaten cookies many a time

With its colourful cast of characters, CookieRun is a good fit for an idle RPG. Although I'd argue that it could fit almost any genre, which is something that Devsisters clearly agrees with, having already launched the MOBA CookieRun: OvenSmash and, of course, the epic CookieRun Kingdom already, among many others.

If you're diving in today, be sure to check out our guide on how to get more resources in CookieRun: Crumble to level up fast. After all, as a beginner, you'll need all the Coins, Crystals, and Crumble EXP you can get!

CookieRun: Crumble is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.