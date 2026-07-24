Last Furry Survival codes (July 2026) - Grab yourself some Advanced Recruit Tickets and Resource Boxes

When trying to survive, you need all the help you can get, which is where these Last Furry Survival codes come in.

Bound to live in a toxic post-apocalyptic world, all the heroes have come together to build something straight out of a sci-fi movie - a shelter. And with your help, the players, this feat has taken a somewhat interesting turn.

To make things easier, I've shared all the active codes for Last Furry Survival, so you can get your hands on some free advanced recruit tickets and more than enough resources to last you a while.

Let's see (and redeem) them!

Active Last Furry Survival codes

LASTFURRY2026 - 30 Advanced Recruit Tickets, 2 10k Resource Boxes, 2x 1000 Hero EXP, 2x 5min Universal Speedups

Expired

DNMWK0715E

How to redeem codes in Last Furry Survival

Step 1 : Open your Profile by tapping your avatar in the top left corner of the screen.

: Open your by tapping your avatar in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Select Gift Code .

: Select . Step 4 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 5: Press Redeem.

Follow the steps below if you're not sure how to redeem the codes I listed above:

Codes not working?

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About Last Furry Survival

Bear in mind that all the codes for Last Furry Survival are case-sensitive, so you need to pay very close attention when typing them in. Although there are not that many codes, the ones that we do have are plentiful - I mean, who doesn't love free recruit tickets?New codes are not released that often at this point in time, but you never know if the devs decide to change that. We can just hope that they do! Until then, we're keeping our eyes on the official Discord server as well as the Facebook profile of the game, and we'll add any new codes that we find.A post-apocalyptic survival game is nothing new - but what sets Last Furry Survival apart from the others is noted right there in the title: the furry characters! They each come with unique backstories and a ton of personality. And do check out our Last Furry Survival tier list to help you pick the best heroes.

Of course, you still have to deploy them in battle and try to win as much as you can, all the while you try to upgrade your base and try to keep your community happy. Last Furry Survival is fairly similar to some other games I've covered before, like Dark War Survival and Last Asylum: Plague.