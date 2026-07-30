CookieRun: Crumble pets guide and pets list - From hot dogs to unpeeled garlic

Even Cookies need cute companions too! With our CookieRun: Crumble pets guide and pets list, you can pick the best critter to adventure with in Choco Drop Kingdom.

If you're thinking there's just no possible way for Cookies to have their own pets, you've obviously never played a Devsisters game before. In this idle RPG set in the Cookie Run universe, you can recruit both feisty Cookies and cute critters to fight by your side, and in this handy CookieRun: Crumble pets guide and pets list, you'll learn everything there is to know about these lovable companions.

How to unlock pets in CookieRun: Crumble

You'll start off your money-grabbing, er, evildoer-eliminating adventure by trying to fulfil menial tasks for King Choco Drop. Sure, Dark Cherry Cookie, Berry Yogurt Cookie, and Grapevine Cookie are pretty capable as they are, but the more the merrier, right?

You can pull new Cookie mercs from the gacha pretty much as soon as you start the tutorial, but for the Pet Gacha, you'll need to reach Quest 39, with the specific condition of clearing Stage1-14. This means you need to pay attention to summoning the boss on that stage to clear it, instead of just leaving your phone to idle along (and it is VERY easy to leave it running and forget about it entirely).

Such is the nature of idle RPGs, really, and CookieRun: Crumble seems to want to encourage that by offering you power-saving features to keep your screen dimmed, your battery consumption low, and your phone from burning up.

Okay, you've unlocked them. Cool. What do Pets in CookieRun: Crumble do?

To be honest, the Pets aren't exactly the most intricately designed here, so unlike other gachas, the desire to collect just because they look good isn't as compelling. I mean, there's a literal choco drop that's basically a brown blob with a face, and a hot dog with a tongue that's named Hot Doggie (even the names aren't the most inspired). I think the only thing that's caught my eye is this pet called Pocket Strawberry, which looks suspiciously like a Tamagotchi.

And while they're all hilarious, the main reason for wanting to collect them is because of this thing called Pet Effects.

Each Pet you collect will have its own Standard Pet Effect and Companion Effect. As you keep levelling up, you can pick up to three Pets that you can add to your Cookie party from the Lineup menu, which will apply Companion Effects to your squad.

The Pet Effects, on the other hand, will be applied whether or not the Pet is accompanying you on your adventure, so it's worth unlocking them just for that alone!

Tap - er - pet your pets at the Pet Shelter

Now, I know I said they're not the cutest things on the planet, but they're still pretty charming, and if you want to, you can marvel at them in your Pet Shelter, where they can roam freely. Your Shelter will grow as you progress through the RPG, so it's still nice to have them bouncing around in there just because.

And finally, here's a little wink-wink secret (okay, so maybe it's not such a secret) that I found out while tapping away at my screen. You might not notice this because the tutorial doesn't exactly tell you, but sometimes you'll chance upon your pets expressing themselves via different emoticons above their heads at the Shelter.

Did you know that you can actually tap on these emotion bubbles to get Pet Gifts? Because I certainly didn't, and I only chanced upon them when I accidentally tapped on one (because I may or may not have been trying to pet them). As you expand your shelter, you'll also increase the cap for the maximum Pet Gifts you can receive, like Coins, Crystals, and more!

Complete CookieRun: Crumble Pet List

Tier Hero name Companion Effect Effects (Applies to all owned Cookies) SSR Marshmallow Hamster Dark Ally CRIT DMG +14% Support Cookie: CRIT RES 0.20% SSR Constable Whiskers Support Ally Focus Rate +10% Dark Cookie: HP +10 SSR Gold Drop Ally CRIT%+7% Support Cookie: CRIT% 0.20% SSR Fluffy Cheese Cat Ally Chain Synergy+1, Chain Synergy Receiving Ally ATK+5% Tank Cookie: CRIT RES 0.20% SSR Kiwi Bird Ally DEF+10% Charge Cookie: CRIT RES 0.20% SSR Furball Pup Ally Projectile Speed Synergy +30%, Projectile Speed Synergy Receiving Ally +5% Ragned Cookie: CRIT RES 0.20% SSR Banana Lion Ally Range Synergy+20%, Range Synergy Receiving Ally ATK+5% Grass Cookie: Elemental DMG 0.60% SSR Octo Wasabi Ally Duration Synergy +25%, Duration Synergy Receiving Ally ATK+5% Water Cookie: ATK+10 SSR Hot Doggie Ally Skill AMP+5% Grass Cookie: ATK+10 SSR Avocatapult Ally Resistance Rate +5% Light Cookie: ATK +10 SSR Mango Toucan Ally Evasion Rate+5% Dark Cookie: ATK+10 SSR Rooty Ally Accuracy Rate+5% Fire Cookie: DEF+10 SSR Floral Froglet Fire Ally CRIT DMG+14% Water Cookie: DEF+10 SSR Yule Log Cake Water Ally CRIT DMG+14% Grass Cookie: DEF+10 SSR Pterosatchel Grass Ally CRIT DMG+14% Light Cookie: DEF+10 SSR Bonbon Birdy Light Ally CRIT DMG+14% Dark Cookie: DEF+10 SSR Yakgwa Pupper Ally Focus Rate+5% Fire Cookie: HP+10 SSR Eggbeak Charge Ally DMG Reduction+10% Water Cookie: HP+10 SSR Breadog Tank Ally Evasion Rate+10% Grass Cookie: HP+10 SSR Berry Angrybeak Ranged Ally Accuracy Rate+10% Light Cookie: HP+10 SSR Holy Baby Drop Ally ATK+10% Charge Cookie: CRIT% 0.20% SSR Sweet n' Sour Ally CRIT DMG+7% Fire Cookie: ARK +10 SSR Majestic King Choco Drop Ally Max HP+10% Fire Cookie: Elemental DMG 0.60% SR Apple Rabbit Fire Ally ATK+12% Support Cookie: Evasion+2 SR Owlcorn Grass Ally ATK+12% Charge Cookie: Focus+2 SR Mini Orange Mouse Light Ally ATK+12% Ranged Cookie: Focus+2 SR Firestarter Charge Ally CRIT DMG+7% Tank Cookie: Resistance+2 SR Milk Angel Tank Ally CRIT RES+7% Charge Cookie: Resistance+2 SR Lord Crumbles III Support Ally Skill AMP +6% Support Cookie: Resistance+2 SR Icy Birdie Ally DMG Reduction+6% Charge Cookie: CRIT% 0.17% SR Soda Dollop Ally Max HP+6% Ranged Cookie: CRIT% 0.17% SR Creamtese Ally ATK+6% Tank Cookie: CRIT% 0.17% SR Sweet Rice Seal Dark Ally ATK +12% Support Cookie: Focus +2 SR Junior Sleuth Ted Ranged Ally CRIT DMG +7% Ranged Cookie: Resistance +2 SR Lemon Slice Water Ally ATK+12% Tank Cookie: Focus+2 R Dark Spirit Helmet Ally Mov SPD+4% Tank Cookie: CRIT% 0.14% R Carrot Cake Rabbit Grass Ally Max HP+9% Support Cookie: CRIT% 0.14% R Floofy Fruity Dark Ally Max HP +9% Charge Cookie: CRIT RES 0.14% R Little Ghost Ally Push REF +10% Ranged Cookie: HP+6 R Panda Dumpling Ally Lift RES+10% Support Cookie: HP+6 R Cloud Pelican Fire Ally Max HP +9% Charge Cookie: CRIT% 0.14% R Fruit Doe Water Ally Max HP+9% Ranged Cookie: CRIT% 0.14% R Jingle Deer Light Ally Max HP+9% Tank Cookie: CRIT RES 0.14% R Toofie Ally ATK+5% Ranged Cookie: CRIT RES 0.14% U Dragon's Tail Ally ATK+10 Tank Cookie: DEF+5 U Brain Gum Ally DEF+10 Charge Cookie: DEF+8 U Mocha Delight Ally CRIT%+4% Ranged Cookie: DEF+8 U Celestial Star Ally Max HP+100 Support Cookie: DEF+8 U Flame Bat Ally CRIT DMG+4% Tank Cookie: HP+8 U Pocket Strawberry Ally DMG Reduction +4% Charge Cookie: HP+5 C Choco Drop Ally Accuracy +10 Tank Cookie: ATK+8 C Cheese Drop Ally Evasion+10 Charge Cookie: ATK+6 C Dust Unicorn Ally Focus+10 Ranged Cookie: ATK C Unpeeled Garlic Ally RES+10 Support Cookie: ATK+6

So, now that you know the basics about your beloved companions, it's time to take a gander at our comprehensive pet list below. The stats' numbers will change as you level them up, of course! Which ones do you already have in your collection, and which ones interest you the most?

Now that that's covered, how about taking a peek at our list of CookieRun: Crumble codes next? And did you know that you can share your MID to get a free exclusive pet too?