Want to get a free pet (of course you do)? Share your CookieRun: Crumble MID and find out how to share the cookie love!

Everybody loves a freebie, and who better to give us an exclusive pet than Devsisters? Well, today I'll show you exactly how you can benefit from it and also help you share your MID in CookieRun: Crumble!

This is dedicated mainly to helping fellow mercenaries share their MID, so if you're among the few who haven't had a chance to share it (or the platform to do so), this one is for you.

What is the MID?

How to find your MID in CookieRun: Crumble?

Step 1 : Open the Menu on the right side of the screen.

: Open the on the right side of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 3 : Go to the Account tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 4: Press the copy button next to your MID - or simply type it (it should look something like this: XRKWL9324)

The MID is the user ID every player has - it's a 9-digit code that is similar to the ones players get in the other Cookie Run games. MID literally meansYou can find your MID by following these steps:

Why should you share it?

You should most definitely share it if you want to benefit from the free Sweet n' Sour pet (SSR). With the RPG's launch, Devsisters have created an event that allows players to use each other's MID to get this pet for free by inviting friends, so you should join and share in the fun!

Don't forget to claim these CookieRun: Crumble codes too, or check out how to get more resources in CookieRun: Crumble to level up fast!

List of friend IDs (MID)

XRKWL9324 (my personal MID)

(my personal MID) GQMXX1941

HSZDH8997

KCRVK1476

FJFXP1462

XQGLP8117

ZTTFB3114

LHQDF3919

CKPXZ9228

HBRKN3659

YBSZP4745

Below I've put together a short list of some MIDs that you can use right away!

You can find more referral codes shared in the comments below.

How to get referral rewards

Whenever a friend uses your referral, you will get one point toward unlocking the Sweet n' Sour pet. Of course,. The rewards consist of a total of 84 copies of the Sweet n' Sour pets, which means you can upgrade it quite a lot!

These rewards appear on the right side of the screen, right above the menu button (it's the button with pink and blue bear jellies).

Share your Cookie Run Crumble MID right here!

Share your MID code in the comments section below so the other players can find you easily, and good luck on your adventures, mercenaries!