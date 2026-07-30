Duck Survival codes (July 2026) - You'll need all the Skill Supply Vouchers and Diamonds you can get
With our handy Duck Survival codes, you can fend off the undead with the best blueprints, vouchers and diamonds in your arsenal.
| Duck Survival
Everyone knows ducks can be sassy, but in Duck Survival, they're deadly serious. They can stroll around the battlefield shooting down anything that moves, all in hopes of defending their base.
You will deploy up to 4 heroes (human heroes) to help your duck protagonist defend the base, which is what makes this survival so much better. You will upgrade your base after each stage, and do your best to match the skills you unlock with the heroes. It's mighty strategic, and it's not that easy to win, especially later on. That's what makes it so much fun!
Below you will find all the Duck Survival codes that you can redeem right away for a ton of Blueprints (which help you upgrade your duck's gear), and also a ton of Skill Supply Vouchers you can use to pull for new skills. Plus, you might even snag some Hero Supply Vouchers too, which let you pull for heroes!
Active Duck Survival codes
- q8N6Rc - 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 3 Necklace Enhance Plans, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint
- T5kL3w - 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 1 Shoes Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan
- H2mX7p - 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Clothing Enhance Plans, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints
- b4Y9Vz - 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 4 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan
- DUCK2026 - 1 Hero Supply Voucher, 50 Diamonds, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan, 3 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints
- DUCK2M - 2 Skill Supply Vouchers, 50 Diamonds, 2 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Belt Enhancement Blueprints
- DUCK777 - 1 Hero Supply Voucher, 50 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Belt Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Clothing Enhance Plans
- HearDuck - 2 Hero Supply Vouchers, 50 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan
- DUCKIE - 2 Hero Supply Vouchers, 50 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan
- BestDuck - 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 2 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 4 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans
- FanGift - 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Shoes Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 4 Clothing Enhance Plans, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints
- DUCKOP2026 - 1 Hero Supply Voucher, 50 Diamonds, 1 Shoes Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 4 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan
- ThankYou - 3 Hero Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 3 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans, 4 Belt Enhancement Blueprints
- DUCKOP - 1 Hero Supply Voucher, 50 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plans, 3 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints
- DuckGo - 5 Skill Supply Vouchers, 300 Diamonds, 4 Necklace Enhance Plans, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 4 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans
Expired
- Q4uR9m
- D7kP2x
- hearduck
- ducknew
- newtest
- DuckPick
- ducktest
How to redeem codes in Duck SurvivalYou can follow the steps below to redeem all of the available ones I listed above:
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Select the Giftcode button underneath your Skin Settings.
- Step 3: Type in your code.
- Step 4: Press Submit.
Rewards not working?These are only valid for a set period of time - it's best you try to redeem them ASAP, as you don't want to miss any of them. Also, it should be fairly easy to redeem them, since they are not case-sensitive.
How to get more freebies?New ones are released regularly on the Facebook account of Duck Survival and also on their Discord server. You can keep up to date on all of them if you simply bookmark our article, though! We're adding every code we find to the list.
For something in a similar genre, we have a bunch of Survivor.io codes as well as a tier list of the best survivors in Survivor.io. Check them out if you like the vibe!