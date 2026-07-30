Duck Survival codes (July 2026) - You'll need all the Skill Supply Vouchers and Diamonds you can get

With our handy Duck Survival codes, you can fend off the undead with the best blueprints, vouchers and diamonds in your arsenal.

Everyone knows ducks can be sassy, but in Duck Survival, they're deadly serious. They can stroll around the battlefield shooting down anything that moves, all in hopes of defending their base.

You will deploy up to 4 heroes (human heroes) to help your duck protagonist defend the base, which is what makes this survival so much better. You will upgrade your base after each stage, and do your best to match the skills you unlock with the heroes. It's mighty strategic, and it's not that easy to win, especially later on. That's what makes it so much fun!

Below you will find all the Duck Survival codes that you can redeem right away for a ton of Blueprints (which help you upgrade your duck's gear), and also a ton of Skill Supply Vouchers you can use to pull for new skills. Plus, you might even snag some Hero Supply Vouchers too, which let you pull for heroes!

Active Duck Survival codes

q8N6Rc - 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 3 Necklace Enhance Plans, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint

- 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 3 Necklace Enhance Plans, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint T5kL3w - 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 1 Shoes Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan

- 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 1 Shoes Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan H2mX7p - 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Clothing Enhance Plans, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints

- 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Clothing Enhance Plans, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints b4Y9Vz - 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 4 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan

- 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 4 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan DUCK2026 - 1 Hero Supply Voucher, 50 Diamonds, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan, 3 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints

- 1 Hero Supply Voucher, 50 Diamonds, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan, 3 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints DUCK2M - 2 Skill Supply Vouchers, 50 Diamonds, 2 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Belt Enhancement Blueprints

- 2 Skill Supply Vouchers, 50 Diamonds, 2 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Belt Enhancement Blueprints DUCK777 - 1 Hero Supply Voucher, 50 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Belt Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Clothing Enhance Plans

- 1 Hero Supply Voucher, 50 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 3 Belt Enhancement Blueprints, 3 Clothing Enhance Plans HearDuck - 2 Hero Supply Vouchers, 50 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan

- 2 Hero Supply Vouchers, 50 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan DUCKIE - 2 Hero Supply Vouchers, 50 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan

- 2 Hero Supply Vouchers, 50 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan BestDuck - 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 2 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 4 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans

- 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 2 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 4 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans FanGift - 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Shoes Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 4 Clothing Enhance Plans, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints

- 3 Skill Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Shoes Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 4 Clothing Enhance Plans, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints DUCKOP2026 - 1 Hero Supply Voucher, 50 Diamonds, 1 Shoes Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 4 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan

- 1 Hero Supply Voucher, 50 Diamonds, 1 Shoes Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 4 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plan, 1 Clothing Enhance Plan ThankYou - 3 Hero Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 3 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans, 4 Belt Enhancement Blueprints

- 3 Hero Supply Vouchers, 100 Diamonds, 3 Necklace Enhance Plans, 1 Gloves Enhancement Blueprint, 1 Helmet Enhancement Blueprint, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans, 4 Belt Enhancement Blueprints DUCKOP - 1 Hero Supply Voucher, 50 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plans, 3 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints

- 1 Hero Supply Voucher, 50 Diamonds, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Necklace Enhance Plans, 3 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans, 2 Belt Enhancement Blueprints DuckGo - 5 Skill Supply Vouchers, 300 Diamonds, 4 Necklace Enhance Plans, 2 Gloves Enhancement Blueprints, 1 Belt Enhancement Blueprint, 4 Helmet Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Shoes Enhancement Blueprints, 2 Clothing Enhance Plans

Expired

Q4uR9m

D7kP2x

hearduck

ducknew

newtest

DuckPick

ducktest

How to redeem codes in Duck Survival

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Select the Giftcode button underneath your Skin Settings.

: Select the button underneath your Skin Settings. Step 3 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 4: Press Submit.

You can follow the steps below to redeem all of the available ones I listed above:

Rewards not working?

How to get more freebies?

These are only valid for a set period of time - it's best you try to redeem them ASAP, as you don't want to miss any of them. Also, it should be fairly easy to redeem them, since they are not case-sensitive.New ones are released regularly on the Facebook account of Duck Survival and also on their Discord server. You can keep up to date on all of them if you simply bookmark our article, though! We're adding every code we find to the list.

For something in a similar genre, we have a bunch of Survivor.io codes as well as a tier list of the best survivors in Survivor.io. Check them out if you like the vibe!