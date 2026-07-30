How to get more resources in CookieRun: Crumble to level up fast - Coins, Crystals, and Crumble EXP

Need more ways to get more money, er, help your cookies level up fast? Let our guide on how to get more resources in CookieRun: Crumble lend you a hand!

I don't care what King Choco Drop says - I think Dark Cherry Cookie, Berry Yogurt Cookie, and Grapevine Cookie deserve all the Coins in the world. But that's just me, though - sadly, the mean streets of the Choco Drop Kingdom prove otherwise. If you're not fast enough, resourceful enough, or easily-distracted-by-shiny-things enough, you can miss the opportunity to make more money - and our three protagonists are all about making money.

So, to help you help them achieve riches beyond their wildest dreams, let me lend you a hand on how to get more resources in CookieRun: Crumble to level up fast. After all, you need to repair the damage you "accidentally" made to the castle walls, and you wouldn't want to keep King Choco Drop waiting, would you?

What are Auto Hunt Rewards?

Given that CookieRun: Crumble is an idle RPG, you can expect to reap rewards even when you're offline. This means that the longer you're AFK, the more rewards you accumulate - and that's where Auto Hunt Rewards come in.

Completing Stages upgrades the quantity of rewards, and up to 8 hours of Auto Hunt Rewards can be kept for safekeeping! You can, of course, buy packs to increase this cap, but if you don't want to spend any money, you can go for the Lucky Roll to claim 2 hours' worth of rewards for free. This can be multiplied by 2 or 5 if the odds are in your favour!

As for the resources you get, there are Coins to help you level up your Resolve (or stats), Lucky Dough to help craft gear in the oven, Crumble EXP to upgrade your Crumble Level (which is your overall player level that increases your Cookie level cap), and Cookie EXP to, well, level up your Cookies.

What are Collection Rewards?

Because the gacha is very much at play here, you'll need to complete your collection of both Cookies and Pets if you want to get anywhere. Thankfully, with each new pull from the summons pool, you unlock entries in your Collection. And the more you fill in your Collection, the more combinations you unlock too.

This includes a wide variety of combos, so expect other familiar faces from across the Cookie Run franchise! Plus, even non-playable characters get their share of the limelight - the "No Longer NPC" collection group, for instance, unlocks rewards when you add Blueberry Bird (Charge Cookie ATK boost), Bear Jelly Worker (Fire Cookie ATK Boost), and even Sugar Gnome (Ranged Cookie DEF boost) to your collection.

And the more you unlock, the more Collection Rewards you get for special effects that apply to all of your Cookies - yes, ALL of them. Promoting your Cookies and Pets upgrades the quality of the effects too!

What are Sweet Blessing Rewards?

Now, hitting the paywall will become inevitable at some point, but the good news is that you don't really need to spend if you don't want to. The Sweet Blessing rewards, in essence, incentivise you to buy stuff, because you earn Blessing Points when you purchase items. You can, however, claim Sweet Blessing Daily Rewards every day to boost your Sweet Blessing Level, or collect Premium Rewards (only once per Level) too.

The free ones can be claimed once per day, with the rewards depending on your current Sweet Blessing Level. And fret not if you miss out on the goodies from previous levels, as any unclaimed ones will be sent to your mailbox - such a thoughtful mechanic from the devs, eh?

Oh, and what are Sweet Blessing Rewards? These can help you earn Crystals and Blessing Points, which can be used to boost your Sweet Blessing Level. The more you level up your Sweet Blessing, the more perks you get! Level 1, for instance, offers a 1% boost on Sugar Flames when you sell Gear, while Level 2 adds an hour to the Maximum Auto Hunt duration. Not too shabby!

Events…lots and lots of events

Of course, it goes without saying that you should always, always do your dailies each time you log in - and there are a lot of them. This includes Daily Missions, Weekly Missions, and the Crumble Pass (where you progress on a battle pass to get rewards).

The limited-time events include the Rescue Dark Choco Cookie at the moment, where you clear certain achievements like pulling from the gacha 30 times to unlock keys that eventually recruit him. There's also the Invite Friend event and the limited banner events, all of which run for a short period of time.

Watch ads - don't worry; they're optional

And finally, did you know that you can watch ads here too to really maximise your rewards? The Luck Roll I mentioned in the Auto Hunt Rewards section, for example, can be boosted by watching optional ads. Plus, if you head over to the Shop, you can grab a host of goodies without spending a single cent by simply watching ads, should you wish.

The Flames of Bravery Pack, for instance, is up for grabs at the moment, where you can watch an ad to pull from the special limited-time gacha banner. It's worth having a look if you're not fussed on playing ads - personally, I do so when I get up to grab a glass of water and then come back to see the ad's done. Such masterful time management, right? Right?

That's all for now, but stay tuned as we dive deep into CookieRun: Crumble in the next few days! Our team's hard at work to bring you all kinds of coverage for this idle RPG, and if you're keen on getting a slice of the pie (or a bite of the cookie?), watch this space!