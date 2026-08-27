Broken Ranks is a dark and gritty MMORPG that lets you lop off limbs

Broken Ranks is a turn-based MMORPG that is apparently 'not for everyone'

After a stint on PC, it's gearing up for a global launch on Android

The mobile version will feature cross-play with PC

A small contingent of you might already be familiar with Broken Ranks, the turn-based MMORPG from Polish developer Whitemoon Studios. It's been kicking around on PC since 2022 and has been creeping its way onto Android as well. Now with a global launch in the offing, it seems a good time to check it out.

The most interesting thing is the developers' insistence that it's not for everyone. Of course, that's a fairly redundant statement, considering nothing is for absolutely everyone. However, mass appeal is often something games shoot for, so it's refreshing to hear that Whitemoon isn't particularly fussed about that. In theory, that means they're not compromising on their vision.

So what's it all about? Well, Broken Ranks is an isometric MMORPG that unashamedly pays homage to the CRPGs of yore, even down to its fantasy setting where everything looks a shade unpleasant. If gritty and a bit dark is your thing, there’s plenty to enjoy here.

Heads will roll

Check out the trailer above to see a few heads roll and limbs become estranged from their bodies. Now, I'm not saying that lopping arms and legs off automatically makes something good, but it does appeal to my macabre gaming sensibilities.

There are seven classes to choose from, with many of them being the usual suspects like a Barbarian, Fire Mage, and Druid. However, there's also one called Voodoo, which is a bit different and one called Sheed, which rings no bells for me. A quick search tells me it's a Dex-based character focused on targeting enemies' weak points. So there you go.

Another interesting detail is that progress carries over between PC and mobile, letting you pick up and play wherever you are. A feature I wish more developers would consider.

Broken Ranks is currently available on Google Play in select countries, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Poland and Singapore. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.