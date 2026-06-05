Episode 3 is here! Cookie Run: Kingdom thrusts you into a timeline-threatening Ultimate Oven problem

New modes, new effects, new Cookie

Povidone-Iodine joins the fray

Tougher battles to take on

Chaos Dragon Raid mode tests your team too

At this point, we all pretty much know just how epic the narrative is in Cookie Run: Kingdom. There's just so much stuff going on (and I mean that in a good way), whether it's demon hunters masquerading as K-pop stars or lab-bred cookies based on Povidone-Iodine.

This time around, though, a new episode is joining the fray, continuing the saga of the Timeline of Fate storyline and with the aforementioned Super Epic Cookie in tow. Aptly titled Episode 3: Unidentified Entity Detected!, the latest episode will have you grappling with timeline anomalies while struggling with weakened allies in the new Arcane Vacuum episode effect.

This means that you'll really have to whip up your lineup into tip-top shape if you're hoping to survive the tougher battles ahead, which our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list might be able to help you out with.

Of course, there's also the team-based Chaos Dragon Raid mode that'll task you with going head-to-head with the Chaos Dragon, and since there'll be four rotating seasons here, you'll have plenty of chances to top the daily rankings and season rankings with each reset. Plus, there's the Sugar Gnomes’ Production Help QOL feature too, because with everything that's going on, you'll need all the help you can get when speeding up crafting with idle Sugar Gnomes.

All this is to fight back against the big baddie that's threatening to throw the whole timeline into chaos - which is, of course, the Ultimate Oven. And you definitely wouldn't want to mess with that.

And if you still can't get enough of these cute cookie companions and would love to flaunt your fandom even more, did you know about the TCG spinoff CookieRun: Braverse? There are five new starter decks for you to get your hands on, so you'd best get to it while you can!