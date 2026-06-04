Consume Me promises to be a darkly funny coming-of-age story, out now for iOS

Tackle a dark twist on time planning in coming-of-age story Consume Me

Balance free time, chores, laundry and your diet

Pursue 13 different endings ('most of them bad')

As we wrap up the day here at Pocket Gamer (or at least, I do), there's just enough time to look at an interesting new release. And it's one that might be hiding a few dark secrets lurking under its colourful exterior in the coming-of-age story Consume Me, available to purchase now on iOS!

Consume Me pitches itself as a mixture of a puzzler and choose-your-own-adventure where you play a teenage girl at the crossroads of life. Balancing time is crucial, between your personal life, doing chores and education, all on top of an ongoing strict diet where you'll need to make sure you keep to your self-set goals.

Teenage dirtbag

If that description wasn't telling enough, the fact that Consume Me has 13 different endings ('most of them bad' according to the developer) should indicate this is one game where replay is encouraged. If you can stomach it, that is.

While it may not be my cup of tea, if you're a fan of visual novels or puzzlers with a dark twist, it sounds as if Consume Me might be what you're looking for. That colourful exterior and the usually heartwarming coming-of-age storyline are something that doesn't look as if it'll be reflected in the tough choices you'll need to make.

Certainly, this is one you'll have to be in a particular mood for, as it looks to ask some tough life questions. But Consume Me is a good example that looks can be deceiving, and you can have a quirky, dark indie experience on mobile.

But if you're looking for a more traditional puzzle experience, then we have you covered. Just take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on iOS for options ranging from casual brain-teasers to veritable neuron busters you can tackle right now on mobile!