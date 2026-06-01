CookieRun: Braverse puts out five new starter decks to get you playing

CookieRun: Braverse, the TCG spinoff of Devsister's hit franchise, has new starter decks

Take your pick from five different options, ranging from Fire Spirit to Moonlight Cookie

Braverse is the latest piece of physical merch based on the series to hit shelves

CookieRun: Kingdom is a veritable mega-hit on mobile. And with that comes merchandising in all its forms. But did you know that CookieRun has its own collectible trading card game? Yes, CookieRun: Braverse released last year and has seen over 80 million cards distributed so far. Now, if you've been waiting to get in, there's no better time than now.

That's because CookieRun: Braverse is getting five new starter decks all themed around iconic characters from the CookieRun franchise. Whether it's Fire Spirit, Millennial Tree, Wind Archer, Sea Fairy or Moonlight Cookie that's your favourite, you'll be able to snap them up and get started playing with these 60-card decks.

Fresh out of the oven

As our CookieRun: Kingdom tier list aptly demonstrates, there's no shortage of well-known cookies for Braverse to draw upon. And with this expansion also seeing the debut of legendary pets, there's even more reasons to get collecting.

I've never been much into TCGs myself. But then I go to one of the few game stores where Yu-Gi-Oh! is more popular than Pokémon, so my experience may not be representative. However, it's always good to see a new entrant take the stage.

As hinted at by their sales numbers, Devsisters seem to have also found that the US and Canada are real powerhouses for merch. Exemplified by the recent New York pop-up store, it seems that CookieRun fans in the States can't get enough of those adorable oven-fresh characters. It certainly makes you wonder what could be next to get them to hand over those hard-earned dollars.

In any case, if you're still eager for more CookieRun fun, maybe it's time to give the multiplayer PvP spinoff Ovensmash a try? And if you do, don't forget to check out our CookieRun: Ovensmash tier list for some of our top picks from its own stacked roster!