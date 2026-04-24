How to get the Derpy & Sussie from KPop Demon Hunters in Cookie Run Kingdom

If you've been following the KPop Demon Hunters collab, there's probably only one thing on your mind - how to get Derpy and Sussie in Cookie Run Kingdom!

You've probably seen them roaming around people's kingdoms, and you want them too - of course, I'm talking about Derpy and Sussie, the iconic duo from KPop Demon Hunters. Today, I'm going to explain how to get Derpy & Sussie in Cookie Run Kingdom, as well as everything else you might want to know about them!

Who are Derpy & Sussie?

Derpy & Sussie are a funny duo that is part of the KPop Demon Hunters universe. Derpy is the big blue tiger, who usually has a more "derpy" approach to things, and on the opposite end, we have Sussie, the little bird accompanying Derpy. Sussie is a little bit more "sus" about things - it is the voice of reason, you might say.

How to get Derpy & Sussie decor for your kingdom in CRK

There is a simple way to get Derpy & Sussie in your kingdom as decor (as shown in the image above). This is a building available by purchasing the Derpy Pass during the KPop Demon Hunters event.

There is no F2P way to get this building for your kingdom otherwise.

However, if you decide to go for it, you will get all the premium benefits from the Derpy Pass, which also includes some additional KPop Demon Hunters decors, like the Fallen Trash Can and Damp Letter.

Is it worth it?

If you have the means to get the Derpy Pass, it is definitely worth it. You will get a lot of extra Hunters Light Sticks that will help you get the HUNTR/X cookies ( Mira Cookie Zoey Cookie and Rumi Cookie ).

How to get Derpy & Sussie Cookies?

If you're someone who wants to have all the extra cookies roaming around your kingdom, including Derpy & Sussie, there are a couple of things you need to know firsthand.

Guest cookies cannot be levelled up or played on your team; they just roam around your kingdom. They will be shown in the Dashboard > Guest Cookies, along with the other Guest cookies you currently own.

You can get the Guest cookies Derpy & Sussie from the Shop by purchasing the Derpy Fun! Gift Package, for about $13 (or the rough equivalent in your local currency).

Regarding whether or not they are worth getting, I'd argue that it's worth it only if you want to expand your collection. Otherwise, they won't have any additional benefits to your kingdom, nor do they give you extra buffs.