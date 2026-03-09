Dusk of Dragons: Survivors beginner's guide - 6 tips for getting by in the apocalypse

Are you having a hard time playing Dusk of Dragons: Survivors? Don't worry, we'll help you survive this apocalypse with your dragon buddy! In our Dusk of Dragons: Survivors beginner's guide, you'll find some useful tips and tricks.

Dusk of Dragons: Survivors is a post-apocalyptic game in which the world has been swallowed by darkness, and where undead roam free. Your goal is simple: survive as long as possible by building your base, rescuing other human beings and raising your dragons.

Before diving into our beginner's guide, don't forget to check out our Dusk of Dragons: Survivors codes list. These codes grant useful rewards, so don't miss out.

That being said, it's now time to discover our tips and tricks.