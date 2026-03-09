Dusk of Dragons: Survivors beginner's guide - 6 tips for getting by in the apocalypse
| Dusk of Dragons
Are you having a hard time playing Dusk of Dragons: Survivors? Don't worry, we'll help you survive this apocalypse with your dragon buddy! In our Dusk of Dragons: Survivors beginner's guide, you'll find some useful tips and tricks.
Dusk of Dragons: Survivors is a post-apocalyptic game in which the world has been swallowed by darkness, and where undead roam free. Your goal is simple: survive as long as possible by building your base, rescuing other human beings and raising your dragons.
Before diving into our beginner's guide, don't forget to check out our Dusk of Dragons: Survivors codes list. These codes grant useful rewards, so don't miss out.
That being said, it's now time to discover our tips and tricks.
Tip #1 - Gather lots of resources
This is the most important thing to remember in pretty much every survival game out there: take time to gather a lot of resources, beginning with the ones around your shelter. Prioritise items used to craft and cook since your inventory is limited.
To gather resources, you'll need to explore the world, meaning you'll also have to fight enemies, so be careful not to die, or you'll lose nearly everything. The levels are locked, so you'll have to level up quickly if you want to explore more areas and collect more resources.
Tip #2 - Build your base
What to do with all these resources, you may ask. Well, at the beginning of your adventure, you need to focus on your base. There are a lot of things to craft in order to create a proper shelter, so you should take some time to do it.
First of all, you need to create the structure, with walls, floors, and so on. Basic structures come next, such as a furnace, woodwork benches or boxes, since they are used to craft more advanced items. You can also build defensive structures and even customise your new home.
By doing so, you gain prestige points. Increasing your prestige is also an important part of the game since it will let you recruit squires.
Tip #3 -Complete your quests
If you want to quickly unlock new content in Dusk of Dragons: Survivors, you need to complete your main quests. At the beginning of the game, they will grant you useful rewards and help you understand the gameplay. You can also complete side quests to claim even more rewards.
Apart from these, you can also complete daily and weekly quests, and even take special requests from NPCs found in some maps. When you complete a quest, don't forget to claim your rewards in your in-game mailbox.
Tip #4 - Take care of your dragons
Your dragons are your best friends here since they will follow you everywhere and fight enemies, but you have to take care of them. You can hatch numerous creatures but only one of them can come with you when you leave your shelter, so choose wisely.
First of all, you need to feed them properly. If they are hungry, they will hunt by themselves and take some time to come back to their nest, so don't forget to give them what they want. You can also use specific resources to upgrade them and unlock new skills, and even equip your dragons with specific items to boost their stats.
Your dragons are deeply tied to your character, and more specifically to your dragon force. Your dragon force lets you unlock, equip and upgrade active and passive skills, meaning you become stronger. To find the resources used in this skill tree, you'll need to explore the Dragon's Tomb, a specific daily dungeon.
Tip #5 - Craft and cook
As we said earlier, there are a lot of different resources in Dusk of Dragons: Survivors. A lot of them are used to craft, so don't hesitate to do so whenever possible. You can craft basic tools directly in your inventory, such as axes and shovels, while others need specific structures. If you have enough materials, you should craft more than one object at a time. You don't need to wait for the whole queue to finish to pick up your items.
The cooking process is pretty much the same. You choose your recipe, then place your food in your cooking pot, your fuel under it and start cooking. If your character is hungry or thirsty, he will be hit by important debuffs, so always keep an eye on his basic needs and carry food in your inventory. Another useful thing to know is that you don't need to eat or drink when you're in your base.
Tip #6 - Claim your free rewards
There is a massive amount of free rewards to claim every day, so do take some time to do it. The number of tabs can be overwhelming, but you'll be rewarded by browsing them: sign-in, challenges, events, growth selection, store...
You can also watch some ads, up to eight per day. Some of them grant you specific items, such as potions or revival crystals, while others give you daily buffs (level-up and drop). Watching eight ads every day can be tedious, but you'll benefit from it in the long run.
And that concludes our Dusk of Dragons: Survivors beginner's guide! Follow these tips and tricks, and you'll have no problem surviving alongside your dragons.