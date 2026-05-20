Cookie Run Kingdom: Silverbell Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

A surefire shot and an affinity for grass - that can only refer to one Cookie, and our guide on the best Silverbell Cookie Toppings can help you maximise him.

Silverbell Cookie needs to have his select team of Grass-type Cookie to really shine.

He needs a lot of Cooldown on both his Toppings and Beascuit.

Try to make his Magic Candy at least +20 so he can have better heals.

He made his first appearance back when Cookie Run Kingdom introduced us to the new continent called Beast Yeast - since then, he's been a cookie that you probably often see in the Arcade Arena, but never know quite how to itemise.

Well, that's Silverbell Cookie, a beautiful support cookie that can apply various buffs to the team, heal them, and also deal quite a good amount of damage. Despite being a Support cookie, he can be a decent enough team member, mainly for the Silver Knighthood team.

Of course, he is not a Healer like Sugar Swan Cookie or Millennial Tree Cookie, so don't expect miracles, but he can heal continuously as long as he attacks. So, let's see the best Toppings and a Beascuit for Silverbell Cookie.

About Silverbell Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Gleeful Chime Silverbell flowers bloom, periodically healing the allies and granting a DMG Resist buff. Healing targets will also receive bonus healing depending on the number of buffs they currently have. Enemies will receive damage and gain the Silverbell Pollen debuff dealing periodic damage. When Silverbell Pollen's duration is over, it will cause area damage and Stun the targets in range. Silverbell Cookie is immune to the Spore Dispersal and Mushroom Mutation effects. Entering the battle with Mercurial Knight Cookie will activate the Silver Knighthood effect. Single-hit DMG: 138.4% of ATK

Silverbell Pollen DMG: 379.0% of ATK every 0.5 sec for 3 sec

Silverbell Pollen Final Hit DMG: 138.4% of ATK + Stun for 1.5 sec

Healing: 23.0% of ATK every 1 sec for 7 sec

Bonus Healing: +8.5% per x1 buff on target; capped at 220.0%

DMG Resist: +7.5% for 17 sec; stacks up to x3 Silver Knighthood Silverbell Cookie's DMG Resist buff can't be dispelled

Silverbell Cookie and Mercurial Knight Cookie's Max HP +30.0%, ATK SPD +50.0% at start of battle

White Lily Cookie's Max HP +20.0%, DMG Resist +30.0% at start of battle

Elder Faerie Cookie's Max HP +30.0% at the start of battle

White Lily Cookie, Elder Faerie Cookie, Silverbell Cookie, and Mercurial Knight Cookie's Debuff Resist +20.0% at the start of battle

Silverbell Cookie is acookie that is positioned in theHe is ancookie, who can be obtained from the Gacha or Mileage Shop.

Silverbell Cookie Magic Candy

3x Purity Crystals

11x Sugar Cubes

Requirements to craft at Magic Laboratory:

Once you craft his Magic Candy, Silverbell Cookie will gain additional damage and Stun, but he will also debuff enemies, making them more vulnerable to Grass-type Damage. That works really well for a Grass team.

He will need to have his skill at least +20, so he can further boost his healing.

The best Silverbell Cookie Toppings

I recommend going for a full set of Cooldown Toppings for him, so he can keep stacking and spamming his skill.

5x Blooming Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

or

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Silverbell Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Silverbell Cookie is the

Silverbell Cookie has an affinity for the Grass element, but it only boosts his damage. If you want him to have mainly support abilities, you should go for a regular Legendary Hearty Beascuit:

Cooldown

DMG Resist

(optional) Grass DMG

The team you want to have with Silverbell Cookie has a lot of potential, but it doesn't really compare to the top-tier Arena teams (sadly). However, this team could work in PvE, especially if you are doing the Beast Yeast episode.

The cookies you want to aim for when creating a team are: White Lily Cookie, Elder Faerie Cookie, Mercurial Knight Cookie and Millennial Tree Cookie.

You might want to take a peek at the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes too!