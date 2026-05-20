Cookie Run Kingdom: Snow Sugar Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Running a Boss Rush Ice Team? Then you'll want Snow Sugar Cookie with the best Toppings, and Beascuits set up to come out on top.

Snow Sugar Cookie needs a lot of Ice DMG or DMG Resist Bypass

He is only used in the Boss Rush Ice Team

You need to craft his Magic Candy and max it out for the most damage output

Snow Sugar Cookie is a veteran CRK cookie - he's an Ice Magic cookie that is accompanied by the Snow King, who only finds his place in the Boss Rush Ice team. He used to be meta once, but those times are long gone...

If you want to learn how to build him, today I'll give you the best Toppings for Snow Sugar Cookie, and also a decent Beascuit build for him. Let's dive in.

About Snow Sugar Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Blizzard Waves the Snow Sugar Wand to summon the Snow King, which causes a snowstorm, dealing periodic area damage, and applying the Frost debuff with a certain chance upon each hit. Enemies suffer lowered ATK SPD. Snow King is resistant to certain action and movement-impairing effects. While Snow Sugar Cookie is using their skill, they will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Snow King: summoned with 26.0% ATK, 125.0% DEF, 150.0% HP of the summoner

Single-hit DMG: 151.6% of ATK

ATK SPD Debuff: -25.0% within the Frozen Breath range

Frost: each hit has a 50.0% chance to decrease the target's ATK SPD by 10.0% and increase Frost DMG received by 50.0% (capped at 350%) for 15 sec

The best Snow Sugar Cookie Toppings

Snow Sugar Cookie is acookie, which is often positioned in theHe is ancookie, who can be obtained from the Gacha or Mileage Shop. You can also farm his Soulstones from the, or. His Soulcores can be farmed in

It's fairly easy to gear up Snow Sugar Cookie. You just need to give him full ATK Toppings!

5x Frosted Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

or

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Snow Sugar Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Snow Sugar Cookie is the

Since he is a fairly tanky damage dealer, you want to give him a Beascuit with full Ice DMG or DMG Resist Bypass. You can get the best of both worlds if you give him a Tainted Frozen Zesty Beascuit (which has 20% Ice DMG) and craft 3x DMG Resist Bypass on it.

Otherwise, you can go for a simple Legendary Zesty Beascuit with 4x DMG Resist Bypass.

Ice DMG

DMG Resist Bypass

(optional) ATK

(optional) Cooldown

Even though Snow Sugar Cookie is not a meta cookie, he is used as a member of the Ice Team for Boss Rush. He has great survivability overall, but you need to craft his Magic Candy to really make him stronger.