Cookie Run Kingdom: Espresso Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

There's no such thing as too much coffee! Let our guide on the best Espresso Cookie Toppings help you keep the caffeine rush going.

Espresso Cookie is a Magic cookie who relies on Earth DMG.

Give him a lot of Earth DMG on his Beascuit, or aim for DMG Resist Bypass.

He needs his Magic Candy to activate Perfect Extraction - and make sure to upgrade it too.

Not to be confused with Latte Cookie, Espresso Cookie is a strong one - and you've probably seen him featured in the last chapter of Beast Yeast, where he, alongside a few other cookies, gave us a menacing throwback (in the post Dark Enchantress Cookie story).

He might seem innocent, but he is indeed one of the cookies that can handle story mode quite well, thanks to his AoE. He's also one of the best characters in the CRK YouTube series Last Cookie Standing, so that's clearly a plus, right?

So without further ado, let's see what Espresso Cookie's best Toppings are and beascuit him up!

About Espresso Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Grinding Precise and even grinding is key for a magically delicious cup of coffee! A giant whirlwind inflicts periodic area damage to enemies and pulls them from afar to its centre, even if they are resistant to interrupts. The final burst of damage may interrupt skills. While Espresso Cookie is using his skill, he will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. DMG: 98.4% DMG over 7 hits

123.0% DMG with the last hit

Earth's Protection: Debuff Resist +3.0%, DEF +5.0% for 10.0 sec upon using skill; stacks up to x2

Espresso Cookie is acookie that resides in theHe is ancookie, who can be obtained from the Gacha or Mileage Shop. You can also farm his Soulstones from the, or, with his Soulcores available to be farmed inand

Espresso Cookie's Magic Candy

3x Purity Crystals

16x Jellybeans

Requirements to craft at Magic Laboratory:

With the Magic Candy activated and upgraded, Espresso Cookie will deal additional DMG to enemies pulled, but also inflict Injury and Stun. He will deal increased damage to enemies immune to Stun, which is pretty much all the bosses.

The best Espresso Cookie Toppings

Espresso Cookie relies on dealing a lot of damage in a relatively short time - for that to work, you need to give him full ATK toppings - and don't worry, there are no Resonant toppings for him!

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Espresso Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Espresso Cookie is the

Since gearing up Espresso Cookie is not that difficult, obtaining a Beascuit for him could arguably be the hardest thing in his build. You need a Beascuit that has either a ton of Earth DMG or DMG Resist Bypass - his skill scales exceptionally well with Earth DMG, so that would be the most important stat to look out for.

Earth DMG

DMG Resist Bypass

(optional) Cooldown

To make Espresso Cookie stand out, you really need to give him his Magic Candy and upgrade it to +30. This will boost his DMG by A LOT, so if you want to use him in the Arcade Arena or in PvE stages, that's an investment you need to make.

That said, we do have all the Cookie Run Kingdom codes right here if you need extra resources. Plus, you can also check Espresso Cookie's ranking in our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list!