Cookie Run Kingdom: Tarte Tatin Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

If you're looking for a boss killer, look no further than Tarte Tatin Cookie, who, when equipped with the right Toppings and Beaucsuits, can topple them with ease.

Tarte Tatin Cookie needs a lot of ATK, but also some ATK SPD.

She is a really solid boss-killer, so try to max her out - you'll most likely use her in the future.

Give her a triple DMG Resist Bypass Beascuit if possible, with extra Fire DMG or a stat of your choice.

Tarte Tatin Cookie was released quite a long time ago, together with Snapdragon Cookie, when the Special Episode Legend of the Red Dragon came out. This one revolved around dragons, which can clearly be seen in Tarte Tatin Cookie's skill (additional damage against bosses). Oh, and fun fact: she's also an old friend of Hollyberry Cookie!

Since she is a really (and I mean REALLY) powerful Epic, I strongly recommend you upgrade her, since she will be used quite often in Boss Rush and other boss encounters. She's surprisingly strong for an Epic, I have to admit.

Let's dive into Tarte Tatin Cookie's best build then!

About Tarte Tatin Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Cannonade When Tarte Tatin Cookie fires her cannon, she reduces her own Cooldown and Shackles her enemies after a certain number of hits. Upon using her skill, she will fire a cannonball straight towards the centre of the enemy team. Hit enemies suffer from Burn, and Bosses receive extra damage. After a certain number of skill uses, Tarte Tatin Cookie will fire an enhanced cannonball. During the battle, when Tarte Tatin Cookie or any ally successfully defeats an enemy or a boss, her ATK will increase. While Tarte Tatin Cookie is using her skill, she will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Cooldown: -1.5 sec with each Regular Attack hit

Shackles: 3.0 sec after x3 Regular Attack hits

Cannonball Explosion DMG:

271.1% of ATK (Cookies)

417.1% of ATK (Others)

Extra DMG to Bosses: 785.5% of ATK

Enhanced Cannonball DMG: 406.6% (Cookies), 625.6% (Others)

Burn DMG: 98.2% every 0.5 sec for 8.0 sec

ATK Upon Defeating an Enemy: +10.0% for 15.0 sec; stacks up to x10

The best Tarte Tatin Cookie Toppings

Tarte Tatin Cookie is acookie that resides in theShe is ancookie, who can be obtained from the Gacha or Mileage Shop. You can also farm her Soulstones from the, or her Soulcores in

You want her to be as deadly as possible - for that, you need to focus on giving her good Toppings with lots of flat ATK and some ATK SPD. The latter helps with applying Shackles more often.

5x Draconic Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), ATK SPD (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

or

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), ATK SPD (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Tarte Tatin Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Tarte Tatin Cookie is the

I pondered whether or not Fire DMG would be a good option for her Beascuit, and I still didn't come to a conclusion. So far, I opted for a regular Legendary Light Beascuit with DMG Resist Bypass, which also happened to get a maxed out ATK SPD.

This works well, so I didn't see the need to switch completely to the Fire DMG one. The other good alternative is one with flat 20% Fire DMG, which you can craft 3x DMG Resist Bypass on.