Cookie Run: Kingdom Endless Strawberry Cake Tower guide

In the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom update, we've just been taken to a major point in the past - remember the Endless Cake Tower we had some months ago, that got entirely removed from the game? Well, it's back (at least, for now)!

In this guide, I will share all about it, how you can beat it, and which cookies to use to defeat some of the toughest bosses in here. Of course, that includes how to beat M. Cursor at Tray 60, and much more! So, if you're eager to learn how to beat this, keep reading because I'll tell you all about it.

Important to know

One of the most important things you should know is that all the cookies are automatically upgraded to at least 4* and level 70 when added to the team. For instance, if a cookie you want to play is 1* and level 18, it will be automatically upgraded to 4* and level 70 once added to the team.

So, even if you don't have the cookies I mentioned fully upgraded, you don't need to worry too much about it. Just make sure you have at least one copy of the cookie, and you will be able to do it. If you don't have the cookie at all, just buy 20 Soulstones from the Mileage Shop (Gacha > Mileage Shop), and you're good to go!

Endless Strawberry Cake Tower Tray 1 - Tray 59 guide

Cream Puff Cookie, Snapdragon Cookie, Frost Queen Cookie, Creme Brulee Cookie, Burnt Cheese Cookie

I've managed to beat all the stages up to here (Tray 59) with these cookies, so if you got them upgraded, I suggest you use them.

For me, these cookies have had enough power and survivability to beat every single boss and enemy without a single casualty. However, as we advance, the enemies get progressively tougher, and that's clear in the next Tray, where we have to beat M. Cursor, an infamous boss in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom Endless Strawberry Cake Tower Tray 60 guide

Snapdragon Cookie, Creme Brulee Cookie, Black Lemonade Cookie, Twizzly Gummy Cookie, Stormbringer Cookie

This is the team I used to beat Tray 60 in the Endless Strawberry Cake Tower:

This team has a ton of DPS, which is required to burst through the shield cast by the boss, M. Cursor.

Tray 61 - Tray 66 Guide

Cream Puff Cookie, Snapdragon Cookie, Frost Queen Cookie, Creme Brulee Cookie, Burnt Cheese Cookie

Endless Strawberry Cake Tower Tray 67 guide

Snapdragon Cookie, Creme Brulee Cookie, Snow Queen Cookie, Rebel Cookie, Burnt Cheese Cookie

For these trays, I've used a single team. These stages were not too difficult, so I managed to clear the stages with the same team I used before, for trays 1 to 59.

I found that I needed some more DEF reduction, so I added Rebel Cookie. It worked extremely well. The effect for this stage requires you to use a Leader for the Rally effect, so that's why I used Frost Queen Cookie.

Endless Strawberry Cake Tower Tray 68 - Tray 69 guide

Snapdragon Cookie, Creme Brulee Cookie, Snow Queen Cookie, Stormbringer Cookie, Burnt Cheese Cookie

These two stages were easy to pass with this team, so I suggest you give it a try. If you need a little bit more front line, feel free to replace Stormbringer Cookie with another powerful front liner.

Endless Strawberry Cake Tower Tray 70 guide

Creme Brulee Cookie, Parfait Cookie, Linzer Cookie, Frost Queen Cookie, Stormbringer Cookie

While this boss is weak against Fire-type damage, unless you have a super powerful Fire-type team, you can make it work with other Cookies as well. Linzer is great in this scenario because she can apply a really good debuff on the enemy. Parfait also works well with the team since she can heal allies and provide additional buffs and debuff resist.

Endless Strawberry Cake Tower Tray 71 - Tray 77 guide

Cream Puff Cookie, Creme Brulee Cookie, Snow Queen Cookie, Stormbringer Cookie, Burnt Cheese Cookie

This team is powerful enough to carry you through these seven stages. Sometimes you might have one or even two cookies dying, but even so, you will still be able to clear the stages successfully.

Endless Strawberry Cake Tower Tray 78 guide

Cream Puff Cookie, Creme Brulee Cookie, Snow Queen Cookie, Icicle Yeti Cookie, Burnt Cheese Cookie

This stage is quite annoying, in the sense that enemies are able to shred through your tanks with ease most of the time. The easiest way to solve that is to use a tank that is immune to damage, right?

That's exactly how I managed to pass this stage. Icicle Yeti Cookie is able to keep the team alive with some heals, while also holding his own as the first line of defense.

Endless Strawberry Cake Tower Tray 79 guide

Cream Puff Cookie, Creme Brulee Cookie, Snow Queen Cookie, Stormbringer Cookie, Burnt Cheese Cookie

In this stage, all you should do is activate the effect: equip 2x Beascuits of at least Rare rarity, which are level 20. Since all of your cookies SHOULD have a Beascuit equipped, it's a pretty easy effect to activate.

I used the typical team that I've used until now, which is listed above.

Endless Strawberry Cake Tower Tray 80 guide

Endless Strawberry Cake Tower Tray 90 guide

I haven't managed to clear this stage yet, but I will update the guide as soon as I clear Tray 80!TBD